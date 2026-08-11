Charli D'Amelio has opened up about her mental health while reflecting on the challenges of becoming an adult after rising to fame as a teenager.

The 22-year-old TikTok star said her mental health 'keeps declining' as she gets older, adding that the number of therapy sessions she attends has also increased. She made the comments during a YouTube Q&A posted on 4 July while answering questions from fans during a hike.

Her candid admission came as she discussed the difficulties of being 22, taking greater responsibility for her life and making decisions without the same guidance she once had.

Charli D'Amelio Opens up About Mental Health at 22

During the Q&A, D'Amelio was asked about the biggest challenge of being 22. She identified her mental health as one of the most difficult parts of getting older.

'My mental health keeps declining,' D'Amelio said, adding that while her age keeps increasing, so does the number of therapy sessions she attends.

The comments came as D'Amelio reflected on the broader pressures of entering her twenties. Rather than identifying one specific cause, she discussed the difficulty of handling greater responsibility and making choices about her future.

Facing Adulthood After Rising to Fame at a Young Age

D'Amelio's transition into adulthood has unfolded alongside an unusually public career. She became a major TikTok personality while still a teenager, with her social-media presence growing into a wider entertainment career.

Her family life was also documented through The D'Amelio Show, which followed Charli, her sister Dixie and their parents, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio. The series ran for three seasons from 2021 to 2023.

That means much of D'Amelio's journey from adolescence into adulthood has taken place while millions of people have been able to follow aspects of her career and personal life.

In the latest Q&A, however, she focused on the personal responsibility that comes with getting older. D'Amelio described being 'fully in charge' for the first time as one of the hardest parts of being 22, particularly without the guidance or mentors she felt could help her decide what she wanted from life.

D'Amelio Hints at a Difficult Period in Her Life

D'Amelio also referred to a difficult period that she has not yet fully explained publicly.

She indicated that the subject was sensitive and would require dedicated time to discuss properly. Rather than revealing the details, she said she hoped to speak about the experience in the future.

She also expressed a desire to help other people who may have gone through something similar by eventually sharing more about what she experienced.

The comments leave some details undisclosed, while showing that D'Amelio is willing to discuss aspects of her mental health with her audience before she is ready to explain the full story.

Online Speculation About Tensions Within the Family

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Charli D'Amelio's remarks have also drawn attention because they came amid online speculation about tension involving members of her family. Recent coverage has discussed alleged changes in her relationship with her parents, as well as developments involving the family's business interests.

However, D'Amelio has not said that family issues are responsible for her mental-health struggles. Her comments about the difficult period were not accompanied by a specific explanation of what had happened.

Her latest disclosure instead centres on navigating adulthood, increasing independence and mental-health challenges after spending her formative years under intense public attention.