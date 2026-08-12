Jenna Ortega's latest Esquire appearance has sparked concern among fans over what they describe as her increasingly thin appearance, with some social media users even accusing Ariana Grande of 'badly influencing Hollywood'.

The 23-year-old Wednesday star features in Esquire's September issue as part of its Mavericks of Hollywood portfolio.

However, discussion surrounding the shoot has quickly shifted from Ortega's career to her appearance, with concerned comments spreading across X and beneath Esquire's interview video.

Jenna Ortega's 'Thin' Appearance Draws Concern

Fans initially praised Ortega's high-fashion photoshoot, but some soon began questioning her slimmer appearance. Several users described her look as 'deeply concerning', while others shared older photos alongside recent images and asked what happened to her.

Jenna Ortega 1 year transformation 👀 pic.twitter.com/eGZeYtiJrI — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 11, 2026

Some posts also speculated about weight loss or medication use. However, there is no confirmed evidence that Ortega has an eating disorder, is taking weight-loss medication or has any specific health condition. The actress has not publicly addressed the speculation surrounding her appearance.

The reaction has instead fuelled a wider discussion about body image and the pressure placed on young actresses to conform to particular beauty standards.

Ariana Grande Accused of 'Badly Influencing Hollywood'

The debate soon turned towards Grande, with some users suggesting the singer has helped normalise extreme thinness in Hollywood.

One viral X post shared a comment beneath Esquire's video featuring Ortega, which read: 'I really hope Jenna is staying healthy...I fear Ariana Grande is really badly influencing Hollywood.'

i just let out the biggest sigh ever pic.twitter.com/EPspWXpMS7 — vivian ꕤ | petal 7.31 (@vivianscomet) August 11, 2026

Another user wrote: 'Ariana Grande is destroying the industry.' Not everyone agreed. One critic of the backlash argued: 'Blaming ONE person for a systemic problem that has been present for decades is ridiculous.'

ariana grande is destroying the industry pic.twitter.com/BfYzdRTzDA — butterflyeyes (@feminine_lux) August 11, 2026

Read more Jenna Ortega's Thin Appearance Sparks 'Deeply Concerning' Health Questions Amid Ariana Grande Comparisons Jenna Ortega's Thin Appearance Sparks 'Deeply Concerning' Health Questions Amid Ariana Grande Comparisons

Another defended Grande, writing: 'No darling, it's not Ariana Grande's fault. It's society's fault for making you feel guilty for eating, the same society that pressures you to go to those extremes just so you can look "prettier, or slimmer." They can't blame one person for society.'

A separate user similarly argued that 'thinness isn't something that Ariana Grande is influencing in celebrities', saying the entertainment industry has long placed pressure on women over their appearance.

Ortega's recent appearance has prompted comparisons with Grande and renewed debate among commenters about Hollywood's relationship with extreme thinness.

There is, however, no evidence that Grande has caused or influenced Ortega's appearance. The accusation remains a social media claim rather than an established fact.

Scrutiny Over Ariana Grande's Appearance

Grande has faced sustained public scrutiny over her own appearance, with fans and critics repeatedly analysing her weight and body.

That scrutiny has contributed to a broader conversation about celebrity beauty standards and the way female stars are discussed online. The latest reaction involving Ortega has brought those arguments back into focus, with some users blaming individual celebrities and others pointing to wider cultural and industry pressures.

Amid the intense scrutiny, Grande has announced that she will step back from the spotlight after her Eternal Sunshine Tour concludes on September.

ariana grande shares a message to her fans in chicago tonight:



“the announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing (…) i heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but i just want to say that could not be more the fuck… pic.twitter.com/v9NQe6wyO0 — Ariana Grande Today ꕤ (@ArianaToday) August 4, 2026

Jenna Ortega Recalls Childhood Acting Experience

The backlash has also renewed attention on Ortega's candid comments about working as a child actor.

During the interview, she recalled going without food or water on set because she was determined not to inconvenience anyone.

Jenna Ortega tells Esquire she would go entire days without eating or drinking on set as a child actor because she “wanted so badly to not be in the way of anybody.” pic.twitter.com/Hj4qOpPxSq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 11, 2026

'I wasn't asking for a sip of water,' she said. 'I would go all day without eating, drinking, whatever, because I wanted so badly to not be in the way of anybody.'

Ortega later reflected: 'Maybe that was my mistake, was not actually looking after myself.'

She described herself as grateful and eager to please during her childhood acting years. While her remarks offer insight into her early experiences in Hollywood, they do not explain her current appearance or indicate a present health condition.

Ortega continues to star in major projects, including Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun, due in cinemas on 23 October 2026.