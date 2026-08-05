A viral video appearing to show an unidentified creature following a dog has divided social media users, with viewers offering competing theories about whether the footage shows wildlife, a costume or altered content.

The clip, which has circulated widely online, appears to show an unusual figure moving near a dog, prompting users to share different explanations about what may have been captured on camera. The identity of the figure and the circumstances surrounding the footage remain unclear.

Some viewers have suggested it could be rare wildlife, while others have questioned whether the footage shows a person in disguise or digitally modified content.

Viral Video Sparks Mystery Over Unidentified Figure

The footage has gained attention because viewers have struggled to identify the unusual figure moving near the dog.

The recording shows a strange silhouette close to the animal, but the quality and distance of the footage have made it difficult to determine its exact appearance or species.

@horizonaffairs_2026 🦅😳 MYSTERIOUS CREATURE VIDEO SPARKS ONLINE SPECULATION 📹🏔️ A viral clip circulating online appears to show a strange-looking animal or bird-like figure following a dog along a mountain area, leaving viewers debating what they are seeing. 👀🌍 The unusual footage has attracted attention on social media, with some users suggesting rare wildlife possibilities while others question the identity of the creature captured in the video. 🔎🦅 Experts note that unusual appearances in wildlife footage can often be explained by distance, camera angles, lighting, or unfamiliar animal behavior. ⚠️📢 The identity of the animal, the location, and the authenticity of the video have not been independently verified. More information would be needed to confirm what appears in the footage. 📹 Source: https://x.com/Nataliarxbn/status/2083970966133109149?s=20 ⚠️ Copyright Notice: This content is shared for informational purposes only. All rights belong to their respective owners. #MysteryAnimal #Wildlife #Nature #ViralVideo #UnknownCreature #AnimalSightings #Trending #Mountain #CaughtOnCamera ♬ original sound - Horizon Affairs - Horizon Affairs

As the video spread online, users shared different explanations, with some pointing to possible wildlife while others suggested camera angles, lighting conditions or editing could have affected how the figure appears.

Some online commentary claimed the footage was reportedly captured by a tourist, although the original source of the recording and its location remain unclear.

Social Media Users Share Conflicting Theories

The viral video has sparked divided reactions across social media, with users sharing different explanations for the figure seen near the dog.

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Some commenters suggested the figure could be a bird of prey, with one user writing, 'Google Harpie Eagle,' while another commented, 'Harpie Eagles are the largest eagles in the world.'

Others disagreed with that theory, with one user saying, 'That doesn't look like a Harpy Eagle.'

Some viewers suggested the footage may not show an animal at all.

One commenter wrote, 'That's a human dressed in a costume,' while another added, 'Fake !!! It's a human in a costume.'

Others questioned whether the video had been digitally altered, with one user commenting, 'OMG I know exactly what that is I have see things like this before... It's AI.'

Another wrote, 'It says AI modified.'

The discussion also included humorous reactions, with one commenter joking, 'Don't worry everyone, it's just my mother in law.'

Another user compared the figure to fictional creatures, writing, 'That's them birds from Power Rangers movie.'

On X, one user also questioned the footage's authenticity, writing, 'That's probably a person in a costume if its real lmaoo literally look at the legs.'

No Confirmed Identification Has Been Provided

Despite attracting attention online, the figure shown in the footage has not been officially identified.

Experts have previously noted that distance, camera angles and lighting can affect how animals appear in unclear recordings.

The location where the video was recorded, the circumstances surrounding the footage and the identity of the figure have not been independently verified.

Without further information or expert confirmation, claims that the figure is a specific animal, a costume or digitally altered footage remain unconfirmed.

Viral Footage Continues To Fuel Online Debate

The competing explanations have kept the clip circulating online, with viewers continuing to debate whether the figure shows wildlife, a person in costume or edited content.

The video remains a subject of discussion across social media, with no confirmed explanation currently available for what appears in the footage.