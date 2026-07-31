Singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, could face the death penalty after a Los Angeles judge ruled there was enough evidence for his murder case involving 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez to proceed to trial.

The ruling allows prosecutors to move forward with the case but does not determine whether Burke is guilty. The decision comes as prosecutors review whether to seek capital punishment, while testimony from the preliminary hearing has drawn attention to an alleged 20-minute timeline before Hernandez's death and communications involving Burke's friend Aysia Collins.

Burke, 21, remains in custody without bail after being charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Burke could face the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole if convicted, although prosecutors have not decided whether they will pursue capital punishment.

Prosecutors Detail Alleged 20-Minute Timeline Before Celeste Rivas Death

During the five-day hearing, prosecutors focused on events from 23 April 2025, when Hernandez allegedly travelled to Burke's Hollywood Hills home.

According to testimony, Burke arranged a rideshare for Hernandez before she arrived. At around 10:10 p.m., he allegedly sent a message saying the gate was open and the door was unlocked.

Around 20 minutes later, Burke allegedly sent another message asking where Hernandez was after receiving an Uber notification that she had arrived.

Prosecutors alleged Hernandez was killed during that period and said later messages from Burke's phone suggested he was attempting to make it appear she had not reached the property.

Hernandez's remains were later discovered inside Burke's Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard, according to reports on the investigation.

LAPD Detective Corey Farrell testified that he analysed thousands of communications between Burke and Hernandez during the investigation. Online commentary about the hearing cited testimony that Farrell reviewed around 8,000 to 9,000 conversations between the pair, including exchanges involving Collins.

The defence has challenged the prosecution's timeline, arguing there is no direct evidence placing Hernandez inside the home during the alleged timeframe.

Aysia Collins Mentioned During D4vd Court Hearing

Collins became a focus of online discussion after messages presented during the hearing showed Hernandez had allegedly confronted Burke about his closeness with her before her death.

Read more Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family 'Horrified' as D4vd's Lawyers 'Blame' the Teen for Her Death Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family 'Horrified' as D4vd's Lawyers 'Blame' the Teen for Her Death

The messages reportedly involved Hernandez questioning Burke's relationship with Collins shortly before her death and were presented as part of prosecutors' account of the relationship between Burke and Hernandez. The defence has challenged that interpretation of the communications.

Collins has publicly addressed her connection to Burke, saying she met him through modelling before later working with him professionally. She has also claimed Burke told her Hernandez was an adult.

Authorities have not accused Collins of wrongdoing or identified her as a suspect.

Social Media Reactions Grow After Hearing Details Circulate

Details from the hearing prompted online speculation, with users reacting to the alleged timeline and Collins' mention.

One commenter wrote, 'He killed that child in only 20 minutes. That's so sad'.

Another user questioned Collins' connection to Burke, writing, 'Aysia needs to be questioned because I truly don't think she's innocent'.

The reactions reflect social media commentary and do not represent allegations made by authorities or evidence established in court.