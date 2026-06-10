A string of death investigations across the Chicago area has sparked rumours on social media that a serial killer could be operating in the suburbs.

Social media posts have pointed to several recent cases involving bodies recovered from bodies of water and waterways, prompting questions from concerned residents and amateur crime investigators. Law enforcement agencies however deny any evidence linking the deaths together.

The rumours gained momentum after several deaths were reported in different suburban communities during the first half of 2026.

Cases in places including Palatine, Elk Grove Village, Aurora, Schaumburg, and other locations have drawn attention because some victims were found in or near bodies of water. The similarities have led some people online to suggest a pattern, though investigators have not reached the same conclusion.

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Online Speculation Grows

Much of the concern stems from the number of cases reported within a relatively short period of time. According to NBC Chicago, journalists have spoken with police regarding at least 11 separate death investigations this year involving bodies recovered from waterways or similar locations. The incidents have generated extensive discussion across social media platforms.

One of the latest cases occurred in Palatine, Illinois, where authorities reported that a man entered a body of water while officers attempted to stop someone matching the description of a 'suspicious person' in the early morning hours of 8 June. The individual reportedly did not resurface and was later recovered from the water before being pronounced dead.

Another case that attracted attention involved a man who had been reported missing in late 2025. His body was recovered from the Fox River near a dam in South Elgin, and preliminary findings indicated the cause of death as drowning. Authorities have yet to suggest any connection of this case to other investigations.

Elgin Courier-News reported in February that the man's identity was confirmed following an autopsy.

Police Deny Evidence of Serial Killer Claims

Despite the growing rumours, authorities contacted by local media have pushed back against claims that a serial killer is on the loose, connecting the deaths. Investigators say there is currently no information tying the deaths together and no active investigation pointing to a single perpetrator.

Officials have also warned that online discussions can sometimes create false narratives before facts are established. Authorities noted that social media can often spread speculation faster than verified information, making it important for residents to rely on official updates rather than unconfirmed theories.

'No knowledge or recent investigations we're actively working that appear to be a serial killer.We always encourage the community to go to law enforcement when they have questions about community safety or any active investigations,' Deputy Chief and Public Information Officer for the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Lake County Major Crimes Task Force Chris Covelli told NBC Chicago.

'Social media is filled with rumor, speculation, and innuendo.If the community has a question, they can contact their local law enforcement 24/7,' they added.

In recent years, online communities have suggested connections between drowning deaths involving young men whose bodies were recovered from local waterways. Previous investigations however found no confirmed links between the cases.