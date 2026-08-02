Three people were killed and seven others injured after a shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday afternoon, prompting a major emergency response and leaving investigators searching for answers about what triggered the violence.

Authorities said the suspected gunman was later found dead near the restaurant. Police have not yet confirmed whether the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or another cause, and investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The shooting occurred at the recently opened In-N-Out Burger on Blue Lakes Boulevard, one of the busiest commercial areas in Twin Falls, where shoppers, families and restaurant staff were caught in the chaos.

Twin Falls In-N-Out Shooting Unfolds During Busy Afternoon

According to the Twin Falls Police Department, officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the restaurant shortly after the incident began.

Police Chief Matthew Hicks described the scene as 'very chaotic,' saying officers arrived to find multiple victims both inside and outside the restaurant.

'The threat to the community has ended,' Hicks told reporters, adding that investigators were still reconstructing the timeline and determining exactly what happened.

City Public Information Officer Josh Palmer said authorities were withholding the identities of those killed and injured until family members could be notified. Officials have also not yet released the ages of the victims.

The restaurant had only recently opened, making it a popular destination that attracted heavy weekend crowds.

That timing proved especially devastating, as dozens of customers and employees were inside or queued in the drive-thru when gunfire erupted.

Hospital Treats Multiple Victims

Emergency crews transported several victims to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, where hospital officials confirmed they were treating patients from the shooting.

The medical centre said it was working closely with local law enforcement and emergency responders as the investigation continued.

Officials have not yet provided updates on the medical conditions of those injured.

In-N-Out Burger also released a statement following the attack.

Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said the company was "heartbroken" by the tragedy and pledged full cooperation with investigators.

Witnesses Describe Panic Inside Restaurant

Several witnesses described scenes of confusion and fear as customers attempted to escape the restaurant.

Nayeli Rodriguez, who had been eating with her daughters, said gunfire appeared to come from the kitchen area before an employee shouted for everyone to get down.

She recalled an older man shielding her family as people rushed toward the exits.

Another witness, Lane Koehn, described seeing a man carrying what appeared to be an AR-style rifle emerge from the drive-thru area.

Koehn also said another individual appeared to return fire using a handgun, though authorities have not publicly confirmed those details.

He further recalled seeing an In-N-Out employee drag a wounded colleague across the car park while waiting for paramedics to arrive, a scene that underscored the urgency and confusion unfolding outside the restaurant.

Meanwhile, Twin Falls resident Haley Dodaro said she and her mother were waiting in the drive-thru when frightened customers suddenly began running from the building.

'It was very scary,' she said, explaining that a man wearing a reflective safety vest warned motorists there was an active shooter.

Video Emerges as Police Continue Investigation

Video circulating on social media appeared to show a man dressed in black approaching a white vehicle while carrying a long rifle before opening the driver's-side door and the vehicle's boot.

Authorities have not authenticated the footage, and investigators have not confirmed whether the individual shown is connected to the shooting.

Police continue reviewing surveillance footage, witness statements and physical evidence collected from the scene.

Chief Hicks urged anyone with photographs, videos or information about the incident to contact investigators.

Later Saturday, In-N-Out president Lynsi Snyder shared a statement expressing grief over the tragedy.

She confirmed one of the company's employees was among those killed, offering condolences to the victim's family, coworkers and everyone affected by the shooting.

Idaho Governor Brad Little also responded, asking residents to pray for the victims, first responders and families impacted by the violence.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed it is assisting Twin Falls police with the investigation.

At present, officials have not identified a motive or explained whether the victims were specifically targeted or randomly attacked.

Investigators are also working to establish the suspect's

identity, movements before the shooting and whether anyone else may have been involved.

Twin Falls, home to just over 56,000 residents, rarely experiences mass-casualty shootings of this scale.

The Blue Lakes Boulevard shopping district typically attracts visitors for restaurants and retail stores rather than emergency vehicles and crime-scene tape.

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Saturday's attack transformed one of the city's busiest commercial areas into an active crime scene within minutes, leaving customers, employees and witnesses grappling with a traumatic event that unfolded in broad daylight.

While the immediate danger has passed, many questions remain unanswered.

Authorities have not yet explained what motivated the gunman, how the shooting unfolded in its entirety or whether the suspect deliberately targeted the restaurant.

The investigation remains active, and police say additional information will be released as forensic evidence is analysed and witness interviews continue.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify some witness accounts or videos circulating on social media. Until investigators complete their inquiry, details surrounding the suspect's actions, motive and the precise sequence of events remain subject to official confirmation.