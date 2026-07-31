David Anthony Burke, better known as the singer D4vd, has been held in near-total isolation at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles since his arrest on 16 April, with a D4vd jail routine update revealing 24-hour monitoring, no visitors and pre-dawn court transports.

On Monday, 27 July, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to send the 21-year-old to trial on charges including first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

To recall, Burke was taken into custody on 16 April 2026 and prosecutors allege he murdered 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez on 23 April 2025 before dismembering her remains.

The case has drawn intense scrutiny because of Burke's public profile and the graphic nature of the allegations, including claims that the teenager's body was placed in an inflatable pool and later cut up in his garage.

Read more Celeste Rivas' Parents Leave Court as Photos of Teen Engaged in Sexual Acts with D4vd Are Shown in Court Celeste Rivas' Parents Leave Court as Photos of Teen Engaged in Sexual Acts with D4vd Are Shown in Court

Inside the D4vd Jail Routine Update: 24-Hour Monitoring and Isolation

Burke is housed in Tower 1, Section 142, a unit designed for inmates with mental health needs who must be kept apart from the general population, according to a source familiar with his housing assignment.

Every movement outside his cell is accompanied by a sheriff's sergeant with a body-worn camera, and deputies check on him roughly every 15 minutes while surveillance cameras monitor the unit around the clock.

Meals structure his day. Breakfast arrives around 6am, lunch between 10.30am and 11am, and dinner at about 5pm, with breakfast and lunch typically cold and dinner the only hot meal.

He has about an hour to eat before a deputy collects the tray from inside the cell, and the source says he has had no disciplinary infractions since entering custody. He also has not had any visitors.

Each morning during the preliminary hearing, Burke woke around 4am to shower, changed into an orange jumpsuit issued by the LA County jail, ate breakfast and prepared for transport.

By approximately 5.50am he boarded a vehicle, arriving at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center at 7.46am for proceedings that began shortly before 9.30am. Before one hearing he requested a haircut, which was performed by a medical professional employed by the jail.

D4vd Jail Routine Update as Case Moves to Trial and Death Penalty Looms

Inside the courtroom, prosecutor Beth Silverman alleged that on the evening of 23 April, Burke ordered an Uber for Rivas to his rented home before fatally stabbing her multiple times and standing by as she bled out.

She said Burke then placed her body in an inflatable pool to prevent blood from spilling onto his garage floor before dismembering her remains with a chainsaw. Dr Grant Ho testified on Friday, 24 July, that Rivas suffered two penetrating injuries, one to the right abdomen that injured her liver and another to the left lower chest that damaged her ribs.

Prosecutors alleged Burke put the remains in a black cadaver bag and a garbage bag before concealing them in the front trunk of his Tesla.

Forensic testimony linked plastic fragments from the victim's remains to an inflatable pool allegedly purchased by Burke under an alias in May 2025, while Rivas' DNA was reportedly found in his garage and vehicle and his DNA was identified on a bag containing wipes with her blood.

Prosecutors also said Burke sent text messages to Rivas' phone and called after they believe she was already dead, actions they claim were intended to cover up the killing.

Outside the courtroom on the final day of the hearing, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Rivas was 13 when Burke allegedly engaged in repeated sexual conduct with her. He added that Burke is now eligible for the death penalty, though no final determination has been made. Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His arraignment is scheduled for 31 August at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, with the trial to start within 90 days of that date. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, particularly on sentencing, but the judge's ruling means the case will move forward and the full weight of the evidence will be tested in front of a jury.

For a young artist whose career was just gaining traction, the stakes could not be higher, and the D4vd jail routine update makes clear just how tightly his world has contracted.