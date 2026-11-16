A 68-year-old Florida man has been arrested after a post office kiosk photograph allegedly linked him to a greeting card smeared with peanut butter and mailed to a woman with a severe peanut allergy.

Joseph Gerard Cancellare Jr. was taken into custody on 13 November by the Plantation Police Department. Cancellare faces an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge, alongside a separate charge of culpable negligence exposing another person to harm.

Cancellare was booked into a Broward County jail before his bond was set at $20,000 (£15,100), and he has since posted bond.

The Incident and the Victim's Reaction

The victim returned home from work on 14 August 2025 and noticed a blue envelope near her driveway, according to the arrest affidavit.

Upon opening the envelope, she discovered a greeting card bearing unfamiliar handwriting and smeared with a brown substance she immediately recognised as peanut butter. The woman, whose condition was described in police records as severely allergic to peanuts, dropped the mail and rushed inside to wash her hands.

She later told investigators that she developed hives on both arms and experienced a tingling sensation that lasted for approximately six hours following the exposure. Authorities confirmed that the victim's severe medical condition had been previously documented in both police and medical files.

Police noted that Cancellare had known the victim for at least 20 years through her close friendship with his former spouse, and she informed detectives that he was personally aware of the danger posed by peanuts because she routinely alerted restaurant staff to her allergy whenever she dined with the couple.

Kiosk Photograph and Stamp Trail

Investigators traced the August 2025 package back to Cancellare through two postage stamps affixed to the blue envelope, according to reports citing arrest records.

Although the envelope carried the fictitious name 'Goergina Sawals' and a false return address, detectives worked with the US Postal Service to track the postage. Authorities also determined the stamps were purchased on 8 August 2025 at a self-service kiosk in Davie using a Visa card belonging to Cancellare.

Investigators determined he drove to a post office outside his home city and wore sunglasses inside the facility. However, the kiosk camera captured a photograph of the buyer during the transaction.

Investigators showed the photograph to the victim and several people familiar with Cancellare, who identified him as the person pictured, according to the arrest affidavit.

Alleged Motive Stemming From Divorce

Investigators allege Cancellare knowingly sent the peanut butter-covered card despite being aware that exposure could cause the woman serious injury or death, according to the arrest affidavit. According to reports citing arrest documents, investigators believe the act was motivated by Cancellare's contentious divorce from the victim's best friend.

According to investigators, Cancellare largely blamed the woman for the breakdown of his marriage to her best friend. The pair had not spoken since July 2022, when they attended a meeting concerning the division of property during his divorce settlement.

Witnesses also told investigators Cancellare had made multiple remarks expressing a desire to harm individuals connected to the split, including the victim.

Cancellare has not been convicted of the charges, and the allegations against him have not been tested in court.