The coin-sized implant, cleared by the National Medical Products Administration in March, is now available for commercial use in treating paralysis from spinal cord injuries. Developed jointly by Neuracle Technology in Shanghai and researchers at Tsinghua University, it represents a milestone in neurotechnology that could transform care for thousands of patients.

The device enables people to control a soft robotic glove through thought alone, restoring basic hand movements such as grasping objects or writing. It is intended for adults aged 18 to 60 who have partial paralysis but retain some upper arm function, with the system already integrated into China's public health insurance to broaden access.

Less Invasive Design Gives China Edge Over Elon Musk's Neuralink

NEO as per MIT Technology Review differs from rival technologies, including Elon Musk's Neuralink, by placing its eight electrodes on the dura mater — the brain's protective membrane — rather than penetrating the cortex itself. This shallower approach is viewed as safer and less likely to cause complications such as bleeding or scarring over time, helping it clear China's regulator months ahead of comparable Western devices.

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BCI researcher Avinash Singh at the University of Technology Sydney said the design had eased the path to approval. 'Neuracle's device faces fewer regulatory constraints because it presents a lower risk of haemorrhage, glial scarring, and long-term signal degradation,' he said. Neuralink's fully invasive threads, while promising higher bandwidth, have required more extensive safety data in the US, slowing its path to full commercial clearance.

Surgery to implant NEO takes approximately one hour and 40 minutes, after which patients begin rehabilitation with the glove within days. Signals from the brain are decoded in real time to guide the glove's movements.

Clinical Trials Deliver Real-World Gains for Patients

Neuracle has completed 36 clinical trials since October 2023. Early results have been promising, showing meaningful improvements in hand function without serious adverse effects.

One patient, Dong Hui, who became paralysed from the neck down following a car accident in 2018, was able to regain enough control to write his name and pick up a ball unaided after training. 'I couldn't believe I was able to write again. I was so excited I even missed a stroke in my name,' Dong said of the experience.

The trials involved 36 participants in total, and the data supported the regulator's decision to approve the device for wider use. Rehabilitation typically involves two-and-a-half-hour sessions several times a week, focusing on daily tasks such as eating or dressing.

State Support Accelerates Brain-Interface Innovation

The approval aligns with Beijing's strategic push to lead in brain-computer interfaces, with the sector now listed as a priority in the latest five-year plan. Neuracle as per Mass Device has raised £16.2 million ($21.7 million) in funding through multiple rounds.

A widely viewed Instagram reel captured the significance, noting that China had approved 'the world's first invasive Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) medical device for market use, marking the start of clinical application for the emerging technology'.

Experts suggest the focus on accessibility and scale, rather than pure performance, is helping China move faster from lab to clinic. Further approvals for related devices are expected in the next couple of years.

With insurance coverage now in place, the NEO chip is expected to reach patients across the country's health system in the months ahead, offering new hope to those living with paralysis. As of early June 2026, production is scaling up to meet demand.