India's smartphone market has been thrown into fresh turmoil after one of the country's most talked-about 'Made in India' brands was hit by claims of Chinese supplier links and a wave of court-ordered takedowns targeting critical reviewers. The growing row around AI Plus has quickly become one of India's biggest technology controversies, with questions now swirling over how Indian the company's devices really are and whether legal pressure has made an already heated debate even more explosive.

AI Plus Built Its Name On India-First Marketing

AI Plus entered the Indian smartphone market with a bold promise. The company launched with heavy emphasis on building phones in India, storing user data inside the country and offering consumers a strong alternative to Chinese smartphone giants.

India remains one of the largest smartphone markets in the world, with millions of customers buying devices every year. Chinese brands including Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo continue to dominate shelves, creating a major opening for a domestic challenger.

The company promoted itself as a proudly Indian answer to foreign competition and repeatedly highlighted privacy and local production as major selling points. Its affordable pricing also helped the brand attract early attention.

Leading the company was Madhav Sheth, a familiar figure in the smartphone industry who had previously held major leadership roles across several global mobile brands.

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Reviewers Triggered A Fierce Debate Over Chinese Links

That momentum shifted sharply when tech reviewers started publishing videos raising concerns over AI Plus devices. Several reviewers alleged that software inside the phones looked strikingly similar to systems already seen on Chinese smartphones. Attention then turned to pre-installed apps reportedly found on the devices.

Critics claimed some apps were linked to Chinese providers, with concerns raised over privacy policies and whether user data could truly remain inside India as promised. Some reviewers also questioned hardware similarities between AI Plus devices and products sold by Chinese manufacturers.

The criticism became even louder after claims surfaced that several AI Plus products appeared visually and technically similar to existing Chinese-made devices already available elsewhere in the market.

It became a wider argument over branding, manufacturing and whether India's growing demand for locally built technology had been used as a powerful marketing pitch without enough clarity behind it.

Delhi Court Takedowns Sent The Story Into Overdrive

The controversy escalated dramatically after critical videos began disappearing online. AI Plus secured legal action in the Delhi High Court, leading to takedowns and restrictions involving reviewers who had publicly criticised the company.

What had started as a smartphone review dispute suddenly became a national conversation around criticism, reputation and how far companies should go when challenging negative coverage.

Supporters of the company argued brands should be able to defend themselves against damaging claims. Critics argued public product reviews are a key part of consumer trust and should not be silenced through emergency court action.

Instead of calming the situation, the court battle pushed AI Plus even deeper into the spotlight as more voices began discussing the brand and questioning the claims at the centre of the dispute.

India's Smartphone Industry Watching Closely

The AI Plus controversy now reaches far beyond a single handset launch. India's wider technology sector is watching closely because the case touches on bigger national ambitions around manufacturing, privacy and economic independence.

That includes building more products locally and reducing dependence on overseas suppliers. Smartphone brands know that message matters and consumers increasingly care where products come from and how companies present themselves.

That is why this row has drawn such intense attention. AI Plus still has supporters and the company continues to defend its position. But the questions surrounding suppliers, software and marketing have not faded. For now, India's smartphone war remains firmly in the spotlight.

And for a brand launched as a proud symbol of India's tech future, the battle over AI Plus has become far more than a fight over phones. It has become a major public test of trust, credibility and whether a 'Made in India' promise can survive one of the country's loudest tech storms.