A series of unverified allegations tied to the late Jeffrey Epstein files has sparked renewed political controversy, after claims involving US President Donald Trump reportedly triggered internal White House discussions described as 'surreal' by officials familiar with the matter.

The question is how much substance, if any, lies behind the account of an Epstein victim who offered detailed claims about 'Nipple-Gate' and Trump's alleged actions.

Epstein Survivor's Account And The Origins Of The 'Nipple-Gate' Claims

The claims originate from materials referenced in the upcoming book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. The documents include emails attributed to Epstein accuser Ransome, who allegedly relayed statements from another woman connected to Epstein's network.

'Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her, and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her 'pert nipples'. Donald Trump liked flicking and sucking her nipples until they were raw,' she shared.

'One evening when we were showering together, she showed me her nipples. They looked incredibly painful as they were red and swollen, and I remember wincing when I looked at them,' she added.

Trump's NIPPLE TORTURE KINK 'aggressively flick+suck young woman's nipples til incredibly painfully red+swollen' — Epstein survivor 'who had sex with Trump'



Situation Room crisis talks KILL Epstein file on 'Trump's fixation on nipples' pic.twitter.com/FhQj4NKY34 — RT (@RT_com) June 11, 2026

The claims were originally contained in private messages, though none of the allegations has been verified, tested in court or resulted in criminal charges.

Ransome's credibility has previously been questioned, as she has both made and later retracted claims connected to Epstein-related testimony. Reports note that her statements have appeared in civil litigation materials and investigative files, but remain disputed and unproven.

How The White House Responded To The 'Nipple-Gate' Allegations

The controversy intensified after the materials were reportedly flagged during internal testing of a prototype Justice Department Epstein database. Officials reviewing early search results allegedly found that the disputed emails appeared prominently when Trump-related terms were entered into the system. Concerns then emerged about how such documents could be interpreted if included in a publicly accessible government archive.

This led to an emergency meeting inside the White House Situation Room, typically reserved for national security crises. According to multiple reports, senior officials gathered to determine how to handle the potential fallout if the allegations were released in a searchable federal database.

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Participants in the meeting reportedly included senior administration figures such as Vice President JD Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Justice Department officials. The discussions centred on whether releasing the Epstein-related materials would demonstrate transparency or risk amplifying unverified claims.

At one point, according to accounts cited in the book, some officials argued for full disclosure to avoid accusations of a cover-up. In contrast, others warned that publishing sensitive allegations without context could cause political damage. One participant reportedly described the discussion itself as 'surreal', given the nature of the material being reviewed inside the government's most secure decision‑making room.

The White House has not confirmed the contents of the alleged emails or the specifics of the Situation Room discussions. Trump has consistently denied all wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and has previously dismissed related allegations as false, politically motivated or taken out of context.

As the forthcoming book prepares for release, the episode highlights how unresolved and disputed allegations connected to Epstein's network continue to reverberate through US politics, and raises questions over what should be made public and how governments should handle contested claims embedded in sensitive investigative archives.