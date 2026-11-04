Chris Pappas has defeated Republican John E. Sununu in New Hampshire's US Senate election, blocking a Republican pickup and becoming the first openly gay man elected to the chamber.

The Democratic congressman will succeed retiring Senator Jeanne Shaheen, whose departure opened a competitive contest between two established figures in New Hampshire politics. Pappas' victory keeps the seat in Democratic hands rather than changing its party control.

Sununu conceded shortly after polls closed on Tuesday evening, 3 November. Pappas addressed supporters at his family's Manchester restaurant, celebrating a result that ended Sununu's attempt to return to the Senate.

A Historic First for the Senate

Pappas' victory marks a specific milestone: he is the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate. Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin became the first openly gay person elected to the chamber in 2012.

That distinction matters when describing the result. Pappas joins a history of LGBTQ representation in Congress while breaking a barrier that no openly gay male Senate candidate had previously crossed.

His campaign biography notes that he was already the first openly gay person to represent New Hampshire in Congress. He lives in Manchester with his husband, Vann, and describes running, board games and time with extended family among their shared interests.

From the Family Restaurant to Washington

Pappas, 46, has represented New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District since January 2019. His Senate campaign followed four consecutive House victories and earlier service in state and local government.

His background also includes running his family's longstanding restaurant business in Manchester. A descendant of Greek immigrants, he attended the city's public schools before graduating from Harvard.

Before entering Congress, Pappas served three terms on New Hampshire's Executive Council. His campaign points to work on Medicaid expansion, renewable energy and funding for Planned Parenthood during that period.

Those local roots formed part of his pitch to voters. Alongside his congressional experience, Pappas presented his small-business background as evidence that he understood the pressures facing families and employers.

Trump Loomed Over the Contest

The election offered voters two candidates with substantial political experience. Sununu previously served three terms in the US House and one in the Senate before losing to Shaheen in 2008.

Pappas sought to connect his opponent to President Donald Trump, framing the contest around national leadership and economic concerns. Sununu, despite receiving Trump's endorsement, criticised aspects of the president's policies and argued that he would offer an independent voice.

Energy prices were a particular issue. Pappas blamed Trump and fellow Republicans for the Iran war and its impact on fuel costs. Sununu argued that expanding domestic energy production would help bring prices down. Those were competing campaign arguments about how to address household expenses.

Democrats Protect an Important Seat

New Hampshire's result denied Republicans an opportunity to take a Democratic-held seat while both parties competed for Senate control.

The state has not elected a Republican to Congress since 2010, even as Republicans have enjoyed success in state-level politics. Sununu's return to the ballot tested whether his experience and well-known political family could overcome that federal-election pattern.

For Pappas, the victory combines a promotion from the House with a national milestone. He now prepares to take over Shaheen's Senate seat, carrying forward his campaign promises on household costs and independent representation.