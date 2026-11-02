US President Donald Trump has invited Democratic Representative Haley Stevens to join the Republican Party after her shock endorsement of GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers sparked outrage among Democrats, deepening divisions within the party just days before a crucial Michigan election.

The president praised Stevens as 'very brave' during a rally in Iowa on Sunday, suggesting her dramatic break with Democrats could have consequences extending far beyond the closely watched Senate race.

Trump Invites Haley Stevens To Join Republican Party

Trump addressed Stevens' endorsement during a rally in Dubuque, Iowa, where he openly encouraged the Michigan congresswoman to switch political allegiance.

'I don't know Haley, I've never met Haley, but Haley said what few people are willing to say,' Trump told supporters. 'I'd love her to join the Republican Party. Actually, I think that could happen. Maybe.'

The president also praised Stevens for showing what he described as 'great and almost unprecedented loyalty' to Michigan voters.

Rogers, meanwhile, welcomed the endorsement, describing it as an act of 'courage in politics' as he seeks to defeat Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan Senate race.

Democrats Blast Stevens Over Rogers Endorsement

Stevens' decision has triggered a furious response from Democratic leaders, donors and political strategists, with some questioning whether she should remain part of the party's congressional caucus. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who backed Stevens during the Democratic primary, condemned her endorsement of Rogers as a 'despicable betrayal.'

Several members of Stevens' official staff reportedly resigned in protest, while some House Democrats told Politico they were considering whether to expel her from their caucus.

The Michigan Democratic Party also removed Stevens' photograph from its official website following the announcement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom offered a more restrained assessment, describing the development as 'suboptimal' and 'unfortunate' during an interview with 2WAY's The Morning Meeting.

Why Stevens Endorsed Rogers Over Abdul El-Sayed

The endorsement followed months of tensions between Stevens and El-Sayed, who defeated her in the Democratic Senate primary in August. Their disagreements have largely centred on Israel and the war in Gaza. Stevens has been among the more pro-Israel Democrats, while El-Sayed has sharply criticised the Israeli government's military campaign.

The dispute intensified over a political advert funded by the pro-El-Sayed Rebellion PAC. The advert linked grocery prices with US military assistance to Israel, showing shoppers discussing setting aside money for killing Palestinians.

The Anti-Defamation League described the advert as a 'case study in antisemitism.' Stevens urged El-Sayed to condemn it, while the Democratic nominee said he had neither produced nor approved the advert.

Stevens also criticised El-Sayed's campaign appearances alongside controversial Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.

Michigan Senate Race Polls Show Tight Contest

The Michigan Senate election is among the Republicans' most promising opportunities to gain a seat as both parties battle for control of Congress. El-Sayed and Rogers are competing to replace retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters, with recent polling showing a competitive contest.

A CNN/SSRS survey conducted between 20 and 27 October put El-Sayed ahead with 49% support against Rogers' 42%.

A Marist poll conducted between 15 and 18 October showed a narrower gap, with El-Sayed at 50% and Rogers at 48%. YouGov also found the candidates separated by just one percentage point.

All three surveys were conducted before Stevens announced her endorsement, leaving its potential impact on the final result uncertain.

Trump Renews Attacks on Abdul El-Sayed

Trump also used his Iowa rally to renew attacks against El-Sayed, repeating claims that the Democrat was a 'Muslim radical' and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed has denied belonging to the organisation.

The president further criticised El-Sayed's support among Black voters, despite polling suggesting the Democrat maintains substantial backing. A Data for Progress survey conducted between 23 and 25 October found 82% of Black likely voters supported El-Sayed, compared with 15% for Rogers.

The endorsement has added another dramatic twist to an already contentious Michigan Senate campaign, with both parties watching closely as voters prepare to decide one of the country's most consequential races.