US Vice President JD Vance accused Democrat Mary Peltola of trying to 'steal a Senate seat' in Alaska on Thursday, 29 October, as the Justice Department issued further grand jury subpoenas over allegations involving a candidate who shares the Republican incumbent's name.

The dispute centres on Dan J. Sullivan Jr., whose candidacy could draw votes from Senator Dan S. Sullivan. Peltola's campaign appeared to be involved in recruiting the namesake candidate, The New York Times reported. Peltola denies involvement, while Sullivan Jr. has rejected claims that he coordinated with Democrats.

DOJ Subpoenas Deepen Peltola Investigation

The Associated Press reported that prosecutors issued subpoenas seeking grand jury testimony or documents, alongside demands to preserve records. A person briefed on the investigation, speaking anonymously because they were not authorised to discuss it, expected further subpoenas on Thursday.

The Justice Department has examined allegations of a vote-splitting scheme for months. The possible targets of its investigation remain unknown, and the subpoenas themselves do not establish criminal wrongdoing.

Attorney General Todd Blanche declined to discuss criminal investigations during a Fox News interview on Wednesday but accused Democrats of cheating.

'They are trying to take votes away from the incumbent, not by running an election, not by running on issues but by putting up a person with the same name,' Blanche stated.

President Donald Trump called for Peltola and her campaign to face prosecution earlier in the week. On Thursday, he argued that she 'actually should be removed from the ballot and prosecuted.'

Peltola Rejects Accusations as Vance Intervenes

Vance stopped short of endorsing Trump's demand for prosecution but supported an investigation into possible election fraud. Ahead of a campaign trip to Texas on Thursday, he alleged that Peltola had falsely denied involvement.

The vice president told reporters, 'She is trying to steal a Senate seat from the voters of Alaska, and it's disgraceful.'

Sullivan Jr. has maintained that he had no contact with Peltola's campaign. Peltola, meanwhile, accused her opponents of trying to intimidate her and described the row as a 'distraction' in a Thursday fundraising message.

Peltola wrote, 'This is just another distraction as they avoid answering for the skyrocketing cost of living we're facing because of their tariffs and forever wars. It won't work.'

Independent Carter Bancroft told AP he had voted for Peltola in Juneau but opposed attempts by either party to confuse voters. John Delgado, an independent who leans Republican, said the allegations had strengthened his support for the incumbent.

Possible Peltola Victory Raises Certification Questions

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has directed the state's Department of Public Safety to investigate whether the alleged recruitment violated state law. In a NewsNation interview, he declined to guarantee certification if Peltola wins while the matter remains under investigation.

Dunleavy stated, 'We're going to ensure that we aren't going to send a scam to Washington.' He suggested that any finding of illegal conduct could affect whether a senator is seated, with discussions involving Senate leaders still possible.

Peltola's campaign accused the governor of threatening to override voters. The Justice Department has separately sued to delay certification if the incumbent loses.