Chris Watts, the convicted killer serving five consecutive life sentences for murdering his pregnant wife and two young daughters, has reportedly formed close relationships with younger male inmates, according to an unnamed prison employee who alleges that he gives them gifts and personal attention.

The allegations were reported by the Daily Mail on 11 November, which cited an unnamed employee at Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin, where Watts is serving five consecutive life sentences for murdering his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two young daughters in 2018.

The employee alleged that Watts, 41, had recently been separated from another male inmate after correctional officers became suspicious of their relationship. The source also claimed that several younger prisoners seek out Watts' company, with some competing for his attention and receiving items purchased through his prison commissary account.

Prison Employee Describes Watts' Relationships

According to the employee, many of the prisoners drawn to Watts are men in their twenties who appear eager to gain his approval. The source alleged that Watts gives them gifts and spends considerable time with them, creating close attachments that sometimes appear to go beyond ordinary friendships.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the employee said the younger male prisoners are attracted to Watts and 'follow him around, want to talk to him, want his attention.' 'Younger guys flock to Chris,' he said. 'He's really got a hold over them and they'll usually do whatever he wants.'

A former inmate also claimed that Watts writes lengthy letters to younger prisoners with whom he has developed close connections, sometimes after spending much of the day in their company. Some prisoners have reportedly developed romantic feelings for him, while the source suggested that Watts reciprocates their interest.

'Chris will see them all day and then at night write a long letter and hand it to them the next day. It really does make them feel special,' he told the news publication. 'There is some thinking among guards that these relationships are too intimate.'

The employee also suggested that some interactions between Watts and younger inmates may have crossed into physical territory. However, the source did not provide independently verifiable evidence establishing that sexual encounters had taken place.

Earlier Prison Incident Raised Questions

The latest allegations follow a 2020 disciplinary incident involving another prisoner, Dylan Tallman. According to records cited by the Daily Mail, officers discovered Watts' underwear, petroleum jelly, baby oil and other personal belongings inside Tallman's cell.

The two men had occupied neighbouring cells and reportedly communicated through an electrical outlet in the wall, which they nicknamed the 'holy outlet'. They also worked on Christian devotional writing together and described themselves as close friends. Tallman, however, denied that their relationship had become sexual. He was released in 2021 and subsequently lost contact with Watts, according to the report.

A former prisoner also described how inmates attempting sexual encounters sometimes take advantage of areas where surveillance cameras cannot clearly capture their activities. However, this account does not establish that Watts participated in any particular encounter or confirm the allegations made against him.