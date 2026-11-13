Susan Watford, 31, boarded the MSC Seascape cruise ship in Galveston, Texas, still deciding whether to repair her marriage or pursue a divorce, according to her adoptive mother, Dorothy Mast.

Susan had previously been the victim of a family assault involving her husband, 48-year-old Jason Watford, who pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury to a family member in 2024. Despite Mast pleading with her daughter not to go on the trip, Susan viewed the holiday as a final opportunity to work out the relationship.

Hours after the vessel departed port on 8 November, federal investigators allege that Jason Watford repeatedly struck and strangled his wife inside their cabin following an argument.

Efforts to Save a Troubled Marriage

Mast told Houston television station KPRC 2 that she knew of previous domestic violence in the couple's relationship and pleaded with her daughter not to take the week-long trip to Mexico and Honduras. 'I had asked her not to go,' Mast said.

According to court records, Jason pleaded guilty in 2024 to assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He received 15 months of community supervision and was ordered to complete 30 hours of community service.

Rather than ending the marriage after the incident, Susan studied domestic violence and narcissistic abuse to support him. Mast recalled her daughter explaining her decision to give him another opportunity, saying, 'Mama, he did everything the court said he had to do. He took his anger management classes. He did his counselling. He did his community service.'

Details of the Fatal Incident

Federal court documents indicate that the couple argued during dinner at a ship restaurant on Sunday evening before returning to their cabin, where the dispute escalated. According to a federal affidavit cited by PEOPLE, Jason told investigators he 'snapped', repeatedly struck his wife and then choked her with both hands and his arm.

He claimed he applied pressure to her neck for approximately four to five minutes and released his hold only after becoming exhausted. A housekeeper delivering towels later discovered Susan unresponsive face down on the cabin floor and observed blood on Jason's clothing.

Mast said the couple's youngest child was inside the room during the attack. The FBI confirmed the child was found unharmed, while Texas authorities confirmed the child was in foster care.

Suspect's Legal Proceedings

The MSC Seascape returned to Galveston on Monday, 9 November, where Jason Watford was taken into custody. Watford appeared before US Magistrate Judge Andrew Edison in federal court in Galveston on 10 November after being charged with murder. He remains in federal custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for 16 November.

Illinois appellate court records show that Watford was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon in 1996. He received a 10-year prison sentence for attempted murder, alongside a concurrent three-year sentence for the weapons offence.

He now faces up to life imprisonment if convicted, and his court-appointed defence attorney declined to comment on the case. Mast expressed hope that the tragedy might help others, telling KPRC 2, 'It's too late for her, but it's not too late for somebody else.'