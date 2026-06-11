Canada is moving towards some of the toughest online safety rules in the world after introducing legislation that would prevent children under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms unless those services meet specific safety requirements.

The proposal, unveiled by the federal government on Wednesday, is part of a broader digital safety package that would also impose new obligations on artificial intelligence chatbots.

Ministers argue that social media and AI tools have become increasingly influential in young people's lives and that stronger protections are needed to address concerns around mental health and online wellbeing.

The legislation would establish a dedicated digital regulator responsible for setting safety standards and ensuring compliance across the sector. If approved, the measures would place Canada alongside a growing list of countries seeking to tighten restrictions on children's online activity, with supporters describing the plan as an attempt to create a safer digital environment for younger generations.

What The Proposed Law Would Do

The proposed legislation would prohibit children under 16 from using social media platforms unless those services satisfy certain safety standards set by regulators. While the government has not yet outlined all requirements that platforms must meet, officials indicated that exemptions would be available to companies that comply with the standards established under the new framework.

Alongside the social media restrictions, the bill would also seek to make AI chatbots safer. A government official said the legislation would create a digital regulator tasked with developing and enforcing safety rules for both social media companies and AI providers.

Companies that fail to comply could face substantial financial penalties. Under the proposal, businesses could be fined up to 3% of their global revenue or C$10 million, whichever amount is higher. Based on government figures, C$10 million is roughly equivalent to £5.3 million.

Marc Miller, Canada's minister of Canadian identity and culture, said the government believes social media platforms and AI chatbots are having a harmful effect on many young people.

'Social media platforms and AI chatbots are designed to capture attention. They do not support healthy childhood development and have become a source of anxiety, isolation, depression, and a range of other mental health challenges for many young Canadians,' Miller said.

He added: 'This legislation will provide a safer environment for young Canadians and empower them to connect in-person, build friendships, focus in school, and learn real-world skills so they can thrive.'

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Officials also cautioned that the process will take time. During a technical briefing, government representatives said it could take up to a year for the legislation to pass through Parliament. Once approved, they estimated it would take a further 18 months to establish the digital regulator to oversee the new system.

How Canada's Approach Compares With Other Countries

The bill arrives as governments around the world continue to examine how children use social media and whether tighter restrictions are necessary.

Australia became the first country to introduce a nationwide social media ban for children under 16 in December. According to the information provided by Canadian officials, social media companies collectively deactivated nearly five million teenage accounts within a month of the Australian law being introduced.

Several other countries are considering similar action. France, Denmark, and Poland are exploring stricter rules governing children's use of social media, while Greece announced in April that it intends to ban access for children under 15 beginning in January 2027.

Canada's proposal also arrives amid growing scrutiny of artificial intelligence. The legislation was introduced only weeks after families affected by one of the country's deadliest mass shootings filed a lawsuit against OpenAI. The lawsuit alleges that the company knew the alleged attacker was planning the incident through conversations on ChatGPT but failed to alert the police. OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Major technology companies have also begun responding to the proposed legislation. A spokesperson for Google, which owns YouTube, said the company is committed to working with the federal government to establish stronger safety standards across online platforms. The spokesperson added that the goal is to give parents greater confidence and control over their children's online experiences.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said: 'Like lawmakers, we want safe, positive online experiences for young people, and we are assessing the details of the Digital Safety Act.'

X and Snapchat did not respond to requests for comment.

Brett Caraway, an associate professor at the University of Toronto who studies technology and privacy, believes Canada's approach goes further than Australia's legislation. He said the proposal would involve a more complex set of obligations for platforms and is aimed at reshaping how social media operates for children rather than simply limiting access. Caraway also noted that the Canadian bill covers artificial intelligence, giving it a wider reach than the Australian law.