Thousands of Canadian students are graduating into one of the toughest entry-level job markets in years. Even internships and summer jobs are attracting hundreds, sometimes thousands, of applicants, leaving many young people wondering how they're supposed to gain experience when no one will hire them.

19-year-old Kira from the University of Ottawa applied to what she remembers as 'about 200 different job listings' for summer internships. She only received interview offers from about 2, not because she was unqualified for the position, but because there were thousands of other applicants.

So the question is, how can the younger generation secure their step on the job ladder?

A common phrase said to young applicants is 'we need someone with experience.' While it is understandable that a company would prefer to hire someone who requires less training, how are new grads and students expected to gain experience if no one will give them the opportunity?

The Unpaid Loophole: Heading Abroad to Stand Out

One way Canadians are finding a loophole to this issue is through internships abroad.

Many Canadian Universities are partnering with internship abroad programs to give their students an opportunity to add experience to their resumes. Students apply for internship programs, interview for jobs, must be a good match for companies in the chosen country, and are then allowed to participate in unpaid internships; more often than not, the internship is in their preferred area of work.

While this is only a small solution to a big problem, it does help students who are able to participate, giving them a leg up in the job market after they graduate.

20-year-old Sofia from the University of British Columbia shared her opinion on why she chose to intern in the UK, '⁠It is definitely stressful trying to find a job these days, so I would say that I was trying to make my resume stand out by going abroad. Life is uncertain, so these new pathways could be my only ones at some point.'

The Hiring Manager's Dilemma

According to an analysis done by the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), the employment-to-population (E/P) ratio for workers aged 22 to 27 rose quickly after the pandemic, but hit a wall in 2022, peaking near 76% before dropping down to roughly 74%, where it has stayed for the past two years. Another factor in this drop in job opportunities is the use of AI. The more basic tasks that many entry-level employees spend time on at work can now be done in record time, making one employee much more time-efficient and meaning companies can hire fewer people for the same workload.

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However, the oversaturated market is causing issues not only for the younger generation. Many hiring managers are struggling to choose between a new grad and someone who may have been working for a while, whether in the specific job they're applying for or in a related role. Hiring Manager John says 'We actually are looking for younger hires, especially new graduates. Yet at the end of the day, we need to go with the best fit for the job regardless of age.'

While Canada is not the only country with an oversaturated job market, it has a very concentrated population, so jobs in larger cities are few and far between. The ability to work in another country does aid the job hunt, but it is still not ideal since not everyone can work abroad. Finding work in a different country is becoming less of a luxury and more of a strategy for gaining the experience companies are seeking. Internships abroad are a great addition to your CV, especially if you already have the privilege of working in your preferred field, but you should not have to leave your home country to earn enough to keep living there.