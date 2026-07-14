Britain's startup industry has reached another major milestone, marking another year of strong growth in its unicorn ecosystem after edging past India, with 80 privately owned startups valued at more than $1B each.

According to the latest Hurun Research Institute report, the country's billion-dollar startups now hold a combined value of £242.4B, highlighting the strength of the fast-growing tech industry.

Britain Tightens Its Grip on Europe

Britain has widened its lead as the dominant startup hub in Europe, with Hurun calling it the 'undisputed startup capital' of the continent. The UK now has more unicorn companies than Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Sweden combined.

High-growth businesses continue to emerge across the artificial intelligence, financial technology, life sciences, and renewable energy sectors. Most of these businesses are digital platforms and software, showing the country's strength in technology-led innovation.

Fintech Leads, AI Rises

Financial technology dominates Britain's unicorn landscape, representing about a third of all billion-dollar startups and over half of their total value. Dominating the rankings with a valuation of £57.8B is Revolut, followed by Checkout.com, SumUp, XTX Markets, Monzo, OakNorth, and Starling Bank.

At the same time, artificial intelligence is emerging as the industry's next growth engine. The Hurun report found 12 pure AI unicorns, led by Nscale, ElevenLabs, Wayve, Ineffable Intelligence, and Synthesia, with a total valuation of £40.6B. Over the past year, the sector has rocketed in value as investor interest has grown.

International Talent Fuels Britain's Success

One of the most striking findings in the report is that more than half of the founders behind Britain's unicorns were born outside the UK. Rupert Hoogewerf, Hurun chairman and chief researcher, said that it was the country's openness to global entrepreneurs that had become one of its greatest competitive advantages. He said that 'the UK's ability to attract international talent is a superpower.'

He pointed out that founders who came from diverse backgrounds, including immigrant entrepreneurs and refugees, chose the UK to build companies that are worth billions. However, he warned that changes to the country's tax system could threaten that advantage.

Hoogewerf says that 'the end of the non-dom regime and rising taxes are pushing international founders to ask a hard question: "why stay?" Dubai has zero income tax. Singapore has territorial taxation. These are not British patriots by birth; they are British by choice. We must make that choice easy to renew.'

His message is clear: Britain's ability to stay ahead doesn't just depend on innovative founders but also on creating the right policy environment.

A Gap Still Waiting to Be Closed

Although Britain's unicorn ecosystem continues to expand, the report highlights a lack of diversity among founders, suggesting there is still room to broaden participation in the UK's startup ecosystem.

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Women only make up eight of the 136 founders behind the UK's unicorn companies, suggesting more could be done to support female entrepreneurs. Education also matters, with 90% of founders having university degrees and 27% having attended Oxford or Cambridge.

Additionally, the report suggests that the sector's wider economic impact goes beyond the characteristics of the founders. Together, the UK's unicorn startups employ more than 82,000 people, a sign of how the sector is increasingly contributing to the country's economy.