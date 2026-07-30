A real estate developer claims his team extracted manufactured, heat-resistant materials from deep inside an underground mesa in northeastern Utah, reigniting intense speculation about a buried UFO.

Brandon Fugal, owner of the 512-acre Skinwalker Ranch, told the American Alchemy podcast that heavy drilling equipment repeatedly struck a mysterious underground object before pulling out material that did not match the surrounding landscape. The extraction forces his team to confront the possibility that something engineered rests inside the rock.

To recall, this remote patch of land has served as the focal point for paranormal investigations for more than three decades. The site carries a notorious reputation for reports of UFOs, cattle mutilations, wolf-like creatures, unexplained illnesses and equipment failures.

Fugal purchased the acreage from billionaire aerospace entrepreneur Robert Bigelow in 2016. Since taking ownership, he has transformed the property into a closely monitored outdoor laboratory.

Skinwalker Ranch UFO Investigation Extracts Manufactured Materials

Researchers began drilling into the mesa in 2021. Ground-penetrating radar detected possible voids and an unusual underground formation. The investigation was initially intended to test longstanding rumours that caves, tunnels or an artificial structure had been concealed beneath the rocks. Fugal explained his team wanted to either find evidence supporting the stories or dismiss them.

'We thought, well, let's debunk [it],' he said.

Instead, he claimed, the researchers discovered a debris field containing material inconsistent with the area's natural soil and rocks.

'There's both a debris field of material that does not fit,' Fugal said. 'It is unusual and not a natural part of the landscape or soil composition, which has been verified. It appears that there are voids within the mesa, which is what initially led us to conduct ground-penetrating radar studies.'

'There's something under the mesa,' Fugal declared. 'To be extracting material that is manufactured, that's engineered, from hundreds of feet within the mesa.'

Samples recovered through two boreholes included fragments resembling the heat-resistant ceramic tiles used on spacecraft. Podcast host Jesse Michels noted that europium and thallium had also been identified among material recovered from the mesa. Europium is a rare-earth element commonly used in electronics, specialised glass and fluorescent materials, while thallium is a toxic metal with several industrial and technological applications.

Both elements occur naturally on Earth and are used in human manufacturing, making their discovery concentrated inside solid rock certainly mad. However, their presence alone would not prove that the fragments came from an extraterrestrial spacecraft.

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Hard Obstruction Halts Skinwalker Ranch Drilling Operations

The crew claimed its drills repeatedly struck metal or another extremely hard obstruction inside the formation. 'Every drilling expert, and I'm talking every one we've brought out, has experienced dramatic equipment malfunctions,' Fugal said.

'Their tungsten carbide steel drill bits, some of the most durable available, have been rendered completely damaged and unusable. These men perform drilling operations all over the world. They drill through solid granite. They drill through mountains.'

Fugal said the investigation is proceeding slowly because blasting or aggressively excavating the mesa could destroy whatever may be inside. He compared the work to a delicate medical biopsy, with researchers removing small samples without damaging the larger formation.

'Imagine if there's a Stargate within the mesa,' Fugal said. 'If there's some advanced technology that is behind or involved with the phenomena that we're seeing... you don't want to damage the very thing that you hope to unearth.'

He also claimed some samples produced electromagnetic signatures that appeared to restore themselves after being disrupted. He did not provide enough technical information to establish what the alleged self-repairing effect involved.

Vintage Coin Unlocks Skinwalker Ranch Historical Timeline

The historical timeline of the anomaly was thrown into question when the team recovered a weathered nickel dated 1964 from inside the formation. Archaeologist Chris Roberts reportedly told the researchers that people working at excavation sites sometimes leave a contemporary coin behind to record when the ground was disturbed.

Fugal believes the nickel raises the possibility that someone entered or excavated the mesa during the 1960s, decades before Skinwalker Ranch became internationally famous. Researchers then examined historical aerial photographs to determine whether the landscape had been disturbed around that time. What they found was a significant gap in the documentation.

Fugal claimed much of the available aerial record was missing between 1964 and 1969. A section of a 1969 image appeared blurred or smoothed over. The apparently altered section reportedly formed a teardrop shape above the same area where radar later detected the underground anomaly.

'Every time we get answers, we get more questions,' Fugal said.

When Michels directly asked whether a UFO was buried inside the mesa, Fugal stopped short of endorsing that conclusion. 'We'll see,' he replied, noting that an underground object could not technically be described as 'flying.'

Invisible Energy Anomaly Surrounds Skinwalker Ranch Triangle

The subterranean mystery is apparently mirrored by an invisible, roughly spherical anomaly in the sky above the property. The team has identified what it calls the bubble, an anomaly believed to extend above and below part of the ranch.

Fugal said researchers used LiDAR and other instruments to map the region after repeatedly experiencing GPS failures, signal interference and equipment malfunctions within its apparent boundaries. Multiple cameras also captured what he described as an unexplained mass above the ranch's Triangle area as rockets malfunctioned during experiments.

Fugal suggested the alleged field could be connected to whatever lies inside the mesa and may even act as a defence mechanism. Researchers have reported UFOs appearing while the area was being probed, leading him to speculate that the team was being monitored or warned.

Scientific Scrutiny Awaits Skinwalker Ranch UFO Evidence

This is exactly where the cinematic narrative collides with cold scientific reality. To date, the existence of an underground craft or force field has not been independently established. The manufactured materials pulled from the boreholes have not been conclusively linked to extraterrestrial technology, nor have they been examined in a published, peer-reviewed study.

Ground-penetrating radar can detect differences in rock, moisture, density and underground cavities, but it cannot prove that an anomaly is an artificial structure or buried spacecraft. Damaged drill bits and malfunctioning instruments could also have conventional mechanical, environmental or geological explanations.

Critics have further noted that much of the evidence has been presented through the History Channel series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, rather than scientific studies allowing independent researchers to scrutinise the samples, methods and complete data.

Fugal insists the investigation is genuine and said he welcomes sceptical examination of the team's work. 'We're led by the data, not an inherited narrative,' he said.