Donald Trump claimed Republicans would have 'won IN A LANDSLIDE!' if his name had been on the ballot, after Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections.

As results showing Republican losses emerged, the president used his Truth Social account to comment on the outcome, criticising Fox News and Texas Governor Greg Abbott and sharing an image of a red 'VETO' hat.

'I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!' Trump wrote. During the campaign he had endorsed Republican candidates and urged voters to treat their ballots as if they were voting for him.

Trump just now, in his first post in three hours, writes: "I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter." pic.twitter.com/72ZcY2v4P8 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 4, 2026

Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress and Republicans lost seats in areas previously considered safe for the party. In his posts following the vote, Trump focused on media coverage, fellow Republicans and his plans to use his veto powers.

Trump Blames Fox News for Republican Midterm Losses

Trump criticised Fox News in a series of posts on election night as Republican losses mounted. He first singled out Jessica Tarlov, the network's co-host on The Five, complaining about her voice and calling her 'DUMB AS A ROCK'.

He then attacked Fox's polling, declaring that 'every question is a hit job' and every answer was 'BULLS**T!' He claimed the network's ratings were down 27 per cent because it was spending too much time covering Democrats.

TRUMP ELECTION NIGHT THREAD 🧵



Interesting statements, X and Truth Social posts from the President.



TRUMP re Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov: “DUMB AS A ROCK.” pic.twitter.com/ecmvMv1oV7 — Urgent Intel (@urgentintel) November 4, 2026

Trump also accused Fox Corporation, the network's parent company, of making political donations to Democrats and affiliated groups. He cited the alleged donations as evidence that Fox was against him and blamed its coverage for driving viewers away.

Fox's chief executive Lachlan Murdoch has acknowledged ratings declines, but cited 'viewer fatigue' rather than Trump's explanation.

Trump went on to criticise former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, who appeared on Fox's election-night coverage. He questioned why the network had put him on air, called him the 'Worst Mayor in the History of New York City' and said Fox 'bears responsibility for these losses' because it kept giving Democrats a platform.

Trump Turns on Greg Abbott After Earlier Praise

Trump had praised Abbott earlier on election day, describing the Republican governor as 'strong and highly respected'. After Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Abbott, the president changed his tone.

Trump: "If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn’t become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost. He went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty! President DONALD J. TRUMP" pic.twitter.com/P7B5kCgsK6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2026

In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Abbott of becoming a 'RINO', or Republican in name only, during the final six months of his political life. He claimed the governor had returned to his 'original formula' and suggested that this had cost him the election.

Abbott's defeat formed part of wider Democratic gains in the midterm elections.

Trump's Red MAGA VETO Hat Sends a Message

Trump shared an image of a red hat bearing one word: 'VETO'.

🚨🇺🇸 Trump just posted a red hat with “VETO” printed on it... anyone else catch the irony of MAGA getting replaced by VETO on the night voters did exactly that to the movement?



Writer: Daniel pic.twitter.com/UipfEhNrgH — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 4, 2026

The image appeared shortly after Trump told the New York Post's Miranda Devine on the Pod Force One podcast before the election that, if Democrats took Congress, he would become 'Mr. Veto'. He said he would block legislation sent to him and suggested that repeated vetoes could eventually force negotiations.

With Democrats now controlling both chambers, the hat referenced the veto strategy he had previously outlined. The post did not refer to any specific piece of legislation.

Trump Announces Political Pundit Plans

Trump announced that he intended to become a political pundit. 'I'm going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost!' he posted.

Trump: "I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost! President DONALD J. TRUMP" pic.twitter.com/2UmMN8WrDg — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 4, 2026

In his posts, the president criticised Fox News and Abbott and said he would offer his own views on why candidates won or lost. He has not specified what form that pundit role might take.

The midterm results gave Democrats control of Congress, providing them with greater influence over Trump's legislative agenda. The president has continued to argue that Republicans would have 'won IN A LANDSLIDE!' if his name had been on the ballot, while highlighting targets for criticism and sharing an image of a red 'VETO' hat.

Following election night, Trump used his Truth Social account to respond to the results and set out how he plans to approach the new balance of power in Washington.