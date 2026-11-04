President Donald Trump has admitted he was 'a little bit surprised' by the Republicans' disappointing midterm election results despite holding around 30 rallies and drawing thousands of enthusiastic supporters.

Speaking during Fox News' live election coverage, Trump acknowledged that his efforts to transfer campaign enthusiasm to Republican candidates had failed to deliver the victories he expected, as Democrats made significant gains across the country.

Trump Admits Midterm Results Fell Short of Expectations

Speaking by phone to Fox News, Trump expressed disappointment over the election outcome, admitting Republicans had under-performed despite his extensive campaigning.

'Well, I'm a little bit surprised. I thought they'd do better,' the president said.

Trump pointed to the enthusiasm surrounding his rallies, describing the crowds as evidence of strong support for his administration and the Republican Party.

He said thousands of people had gathered outside venues, with some unable to enter and instead watching the events on large screens.

The president acknowledged that he had hoped to transfer that enthusiasm to candidates running in competitive races, but admitted that the strategy had not worked in every case.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump calls into Fox News to react LIVE to tonight's midterm results"I'm a little bit surprised. I thought they'd do BETTER.""We had tremendous rallies. We had about 30 of them. There were thousands and thousands of people outside, let alone inside, couldn't get in.""I thought that I could transfer those people onto candidates." — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 4, 2026

Trump's 30 Rallies Fail to Deliver Expected GOP Victories

Trump's extensive midterm campaign efforts included approximately 30 rallies in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

The president had previously described his campaign appearances as massive events designed to energise Republican voters and strengthen the party's chances in closely contested races.

However, the results proved disappointing for Republicans, with Democrats securing major victories in several key contests.

Democratic candidates made significant gains in traditionally Republican states, including Texas and South Carolina, where Trump-backed candidates faced defeat.

The results also put Democrats on course to take control of Congress, threatening to complicate Trump's legislative agenda for the remainder of his term.

Trump nevertheless maintained that Republicans had secured victories in other races, noting that the party had not lost every contest.

Trump Expresses Sympathy for Darline Graham After Defeat

The president also expressed disappointment over the defeat of Republican Darline Graham in South Carolina's Senate race, where she faced Democratic candidate Annie Andrews.

'I felt badly about Darline. I felt very badly,' Trump said during the Fox News interview.

Graham, the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, had been appointed to fill her brother's seat following his death in July 2026.

Trump described the siblings' relationship as 'extraordinary' and acknowledged the difficulties Graham faced while campaigning amid personal grief.

Andrews ultimately defeated Graham, securing a historic victory for Democrats in a state that had not elected a Democratic senator in more than two decades.

Republicans Face Questions Over Trump's Political Influence

Republican losses have raised questions about Trump's influence, despite his prominent role in the midterm campaign and repeated calls for voters to back his allies.

The results suggest rally enthusiasm failed to translate into votes, particularly in competitive races, as Democrats capitalised on concerns over the economy, rising living costs and Trump's handling of the war in Iran.

His Fox News remarks acknowledged that his campaign efforts had fallen short despite drawing thousands of supporters.