Elon Musk warned on X on Friday that a Democratic sweep of the House, Senate and presidency in 2028 would mean 'the end of democracy' in the United States, urging voters to elect Republican senators in this year's midterms.

The appeal followed a substantial financial commitment to Republican candidates. CNN put Musk's contributions to federal committees at more than $445 million (£332,163,931) through mid-October, describing him as the largest disclosed donor in modern American politics and one of the Republican Party's largest-ever benefactors.

Elon Musk Sets Out His 2028 Scenario

Musk predicted that Democrats would grant statehood to DC and Puerto Rico if they secured the House, Senate and presidency in 2028. He claimed this would establish a strong Democratic majority in the Senate.

He also alleged that Democrats would open the borders and legalise everyone living in America illegally to secure a permanent majority. A third prediction concerned increasing the size of the Supreme Court to provide Democrats with an immediate majority.

He wrote, 'This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word.'

The quoted posts did not establish that the proposals constituted an agreed Democratic programme. Musk did not explain how legalising immigration status would translate into the permanent electoral majority he predicted.

His proposed safeguard was a specific number of Republican senators in 2029, linking his forecast for the next presidential election to his appeal for votes in the current midterms.

'All that is needed to ensure this doesn't happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one.'

Several hours earlier, he had written, 'Democrats will execute their plan to end democracy in America if they gain control.'

In another post, he added, 'It would be game over for America.'

Thomas Massie Responds to Elon Musk's Warning

Kentucky Republican representative Thomas Massie responded by directing blame at his own party's record in Congress.

'What's coming was avoidable, but Republicans in Congress let Trump start a war, increase spending, arm a genocide, betray MAHA, and cover up for Epstein's coconspirators,' Massie wrote.

He also linked his own political position to his refusal to support those actions, writing, 'I was ousted with over $30 million of foreign lobby money for refusing to go along, and here we are.'

His description of the campaign spending as 'foreign lobby money' remains his own characterisation, rather than a verified account of its funding sources.

Massie lost his Republican primary to Trump-backed Ed Gallrein on 19 May 2026.

My biggest concern is that if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028, they will:



1. Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate.



2. Open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2026

Elon Musk's Donations Surpass Previous Midterm Benchmark

CNN's account placed Musk's financial role in the 2026 midterm campaign alongside that of Democratic megadonor George Soros during the previous midterm cycle. It identified Soros as the largest known individual donor in the 2022 congressional elections, when he contributed nearly $177 million (£132,119,137) to outside groups.

Musk's contributions of more than $445 million (£332,163,931) through mid-October were more than double that amount. His total covered federal committees alone, while the Soros figure concerned outside groups, so the comparison involved different categories of giving across separate election cycles.

The assessment concerned disclosed donations, with the Musk contribution figure carrying a mid-October cut-off. Those qualifications limit both the ranking and the comparison. The figures cited capture his contributions before the conclusion of the 2026 campaign, leaving his total for the full election cycle unresolved.