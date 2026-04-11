Disney layoffs are back in focus at Walt Disney Co. this week, with The Wall Street Journal reporting that the entertainment giant plans to cut about 1,000 jobs in the coming months, only weeks after Josh D'Amaro took over as chief executive in March. The reported reductions would affect a relatively small share of Disney's 231,000-strong workforce, but the timing is awkwardly familiar, with marketing expected to take the hardest hit under the company's new leadership.

Disney has already lived through this sort of reset. Bob Iger oversaw roughly 7,000 job cuts three years ago after returning for a second stint as chief executive, and D'Amaro stepped into the top role after a long and messy succession saga that had hung over the company for years.

Nothing is confirmed yet, and the reported plan should be taken with a grain of salt until Disney sets out the details itself.

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Disney Layoffs Fall on a Reshaped Marketing Team

The source material points to marketing as the centre of gravity for the latest round, and that is not hard to read. Disney recently consolidated its entertainment, sports and experiences divisions under a single chief marketing and brand officer, bringing areas together that had previously operated with clearer boundaries.

When companies talk about alignment, overlap is usually not far behind. That helps explain why the reported cuts appear targeted rather than random.

LAYOFF ALERT: DISNEY



We had them on our watchlist for Q2 less than 48 hours ago. Now 1,000 people are gone.



Day one of the new CEO era. Marketing dept takes the hit.



Every day another name. Every week thousands more.



We just count. https://t.co/h3mw9KemFT pic.twitter.com/5WZ0kKfkUB — Official Layoff (@LayoffAI) April 9, 2026

The marketing function had already been squeezed into a new shape before this latest report surfaced, which means the groundwork for job losses may have been laid well before the headline arrived. In corporate terms, this is often how workforce reductions happen. Quiet restructuring first, sharper decisions later.

D'Amaro's arrival matters here too. He came into the role from Disney Experiences, a division closely tied to parks, travel and consumer-facing operations, and he now has the chance to impose his own logic across a much broader business. New chief executives are rarely hired to keep everything exactly where it was, and large employers tend to call that process transformation right up to the point where people start losing work.

Disney Layoffs Mirror a Wider CEO Trend

The report frames Disney as part of a broader pattern across media and beyond, and the comparison is hard to ignore. Sony Pictures Entertainment is also said to be preparing hundreds of layoffs less than a year into Ravi Ahuja's tenure, while Paramount Skydance began cutting jobs in October after David Ellison became chief executive in August, with more than 2,000 roles affected and the Skydance merger cited as a major factor.

The same pattern showed up outside entertainment. Target announced about 1,800 layoffs in the autumn, its first major cuts in around a decade, under new chief executive Michael Fiddelke.

Earlier this year, the company also overhauled senior leadership by consolidating two chief merchandising officer posts, with one executive departing, alongside a 23-year veteran who had served as chief commercial officer. That is often how these changes spread. They start with the org chart at the top and work their way down.

Bloodbath at Disney as up to 1,000 jobs are set to be axed - with new CEO revealing his master plan https://t.co/f4XmShIAWi pic.twitter.com/8f5mONXOdc — New York Post (@nypost) April 9, 2026

The numbers behind that trend are striking. Russell Reynolds Associates found that 234 chief executives left their posts last year, a 16% increase on the year before and well above the multi-year average.

Spencer Stuart reports that a new chief executive appointment typically drives turnover among about 1.6 executive leaders, a figure that rises to nearly four when the incoming boss is expected to carry out major transformation.

That does not prove every leadership change ends in layoffs, and it would be too neat to pretend otherwise. But Disney's reported plans fit a pattern that employees across big companies now know all too well. A new boss arrives, a structure is simplified, functions are consolidated, and the human cost is introduced as if it were simply part of the furniture.

There is still a meaningful gap between report and reality. The layoffs are expected to begin in the coming months, not that they have begun already, and it attributes the information to The Wall Street Journal rather than to a formal Disney announcement.

For now, that leaves the scale, the exact timing and the full list of affected teams unsettled, even if marketing appears first in the firing line.