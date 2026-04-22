WWE star CM Punk was involved in a heated post-WrestleMania 42 incident after he was filmed swatting a fan's phone out of his hand during a confrontation inside the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The altercation took place shortly after midnight on Monday and quickly drew attention online, with video showing the WWE star stepping in during a tense exchange involving AJ Lee and Bayley. Security personnel intervened almost immediately, preventing the situation from escalating further.

Hotel Lobby Incident Caught on Camera in Las Vegas

Originally posted by TMZ, footage circulating online shows CM Punk approaching a fan who was filming WWE stars AJ Lee and Bayley in a public area of the MGM Grand lobby. According to reports, Bayley appeared to push the phone away and told the individual to leave before the situation escalated further.

Seconds later, CM Punk is seen stepping directly in front of the fan and knocking the phone from his hand. The device reportedly hit the ground as security quickly moved between the parties involved. The fan then backed away from the scene, repeatedly apologising as Punk stood by with a visibly cold stare.

Punk is 100% justified shoving away the guys phone, he was only doing what was right by protecting his wife and friend.Even Bayley shoved the guys phone away after he continued to follow her and AJ and she even told him to GO AWAY!The wrestlers are Human Beings and deserve space. pic.twitter.com/tgY6Vuf21V — Marlee Devenish🇦🇺 (@DevenishMa16782) April 21, 2026

The incident has been widely shared across social media platforms, fuelling discussion about fan conduct towards professional wrestlers in hotel environments following major WWE events such as WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 Fallout and CM Punk's Emotional State

The confrontation comes less than 24 hours after CM Punk competed in the main event of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium, where he faced Roman Reigns in a high-profile championship match. Punk ultimately lost the World Heavyweight Championship in a physically demanding contest, marking a significant setback on one of WWE's biggest stages.

Bayley, who was also present during the hotel lobby incident, had competed at WrestleMania 42 in a separate match where she suffered a defeat in a fatal four-way tag team bout. The back-to-back losses for key WWE figures have been noted by observers as part of a tense post-event atmosphere in Las Vegas.

Reports from the wrestling industry suggest that unsolicited filming and fan encounters in hotel spaces have become an increasing concern for performers following major televised events, adding pressure to already high-stress environments.

Fan Response: No Police Report or Lawsuit Filed

The fan involved in the incident has since spoken to media outlets, confirming that he does not intend to pursue legal action or contact law enforcement. Instead, he has stated that he is seeking an apology from CM Punk regarding the altercation.

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The fan, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said he understands the emotional intensity surrounding Punk's WrestleMania loss and does not wish to escalate the matter further.

He was quoted as saying, 'I want an apology, shake my hand, I am not gonna sue him or put him in jail. I just want an apology.'

The same account described bystanders approaching him after the incident, offering support as the situation unfolded inside the hotel lobby.

WWE Hotel Security and Fan Conduct Concerns

The incident has reignited discussion about boundaries between WWE performers and fans in non-event spaces, particularly hotels where talent frequently stay during major shows. Wrestling personalities are often approached in lobbies and public areas, with many interactions recorded and shared online within minutes.

While WWE has not released an official statement regarding the CM Punk incident, similar situations in the past have led to heightened security awareness around talent during large-scale events such as WrestleMania weekends.

Industry observers note that the increasing prevalence of smartphones and real-time social media posting has made private interactions more likely to become public flashpoints, especially when emotions are heightened after major matches.