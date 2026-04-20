A report claims that a couple of figures within the WWE organisation are already assuming Brock Lesnar would retire after his next match.

The 10-time WWE champion suffered an upset loss to rookie Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42. Lesnar then hinted at his retirement with a dramatic post-match gesture.

'The Beast Incarnate' is About to Vanish

The buzz about Lesnar's imminent retirement intensified after rumours swirled that he is likely to call it a career if he decides to participate in the next SummerSlam event. According to a report from WrestleMania Day 2 SCOOPS THREAD by Fightful Select on Patreon (h/t ITR Wrestling), 'several people backstage in WWE believed that 'The Beast Incarnate' would hang up his boots at SummerSlam later this year'.

Lesnar grew up in Webster, South Dakota but the WWE billed him as hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota. That said, the report added that 'several fans also made the connection after WWE announced that The Biggest Party of the Summer will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, this year'.

What Lesnar's Loss Meant to WWE

Femi, who made his WWE main roster debut in this year's Royal Rumble match, came in as an underdog. Yet, in a stunning display of power that shifted the landscape of sports entertainment, the NXT standout secured a historic victory over Lesnar.

The closing sequence began after the future WWE Hall of Famer pulled off a thunderous F-5 on Femi. However, the crowd was left in disbelief as Femi regained his footing almost instantly. Seizing the momentum, Femi hit Lesnar with a brutal chokeslam before finishing the job with his signature powerbomb, the 'Fall from Grace'.

Brock Lesnar leaves his gear in the ring. What's next for The Beast?



The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/CkS4hoG231 — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

Femi etched his name into the record books. He became the first non-former WWE Champion to defeat Lesnar in the history of 'The Showcase of the Immortals'.

After his unbelievable victory, Femi spoke about how mental toughness enabled him to do the unthinkable.

'I was fazed. I understood how big the challenge was ahead of me,' Femi said. 'But, you can't show fear to someone like that. He feasts on stuff like that. Once he knows you're afraid, that's when his confidence starts to rise. I knew from the beginning that if I showed any ounce of fear, I knew it would be over for me'.

As for what beating a legend like Lesnar meant to him, Femi boastfully declared that his time has finally come after years of patiently waiting.

'It feels amazing,' Femi said. 'It's one thing to tell everyone what you are, and it's another thing to show everybody exactly what you are. That is what I did tonight. I took 25 years of history. I took 25 years of dominance from the Beast, and I made it null. I am who I say I am. I am the Ruler, the Destroyer, the Bringer of War, Oba Femi'.

Lesnar has been one of the WWE's biggest draws in the past two decades. Needless to say, his retirement would sent shockwaves not only through the WWE community but also the entire world of sports entertainment as well.