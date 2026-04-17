For wrestling fans, excitement is building for WrestleMania 42, which takes place this weekend in Las Vegas. The annual spectacle is filled with interesting matchups, headlined by bouts that include title matches pitting reigning heavyweight champions CM Punk and Cody Rhodes against challengers Roman Reigns and Randy Orton respectively.

There is also that colossal clash between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi that most are anxiously looking forward to. With a stacked card, does the WWE need more hype heading into Vegas this weekend?

Any form of drama inserted into any of the matches will likely be welcome. However, a recent incident involving Jey Uso during a podcast has raised questions. Was it part of the WrestleMania 42 hype?

Jey Uso beating the shit outta Cam on It Is What It Is wasn’t on my bingo card, but it was hilarious nonetheless 😭😂 Mase didn’t swing on him or anything pic.twitter.com/UOS7HAJdRq — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) April 16, 2026

Scuffle Sparks WrestleMania Speculation

This is in reference to Uso's appearance on the 'It Is What It Is' podcast on Thursday, 16 April. From the start, tension was felt. In fact in the early part of that show, Jey Uso muttered the following words directed Cam'ron's way: 'Feel somethin' over here,' after which the rapper responded by saying, 'We all good.'

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Initially the podcast appeared to be running smoothly with Uso sharing highlights of his career, including his latest gimmick of involving the fans each time he comes out.

However, the huge twist came when the many-time tag team champion was asked where he ranked among Samoan professional wrestlers. But the climax of that exchange came when Uso admitted he was not above his cousin Roman Reigns. Cam'ron rubbed it in by saying: 'Yeah, 'coz you're not...my bad.'

When Ma$e followed that up by asking Uso if he felt he ranked above The Rock, Cam'ron cut in once more by saying: 'We ain't got no time for lies uce.'

At that point, Uso was obviously uneasy and looked a bit irritated. After answering those questions as conservatively as he could, the subsequent questions and opinions of Ma$e and Cam'ron visibly frustrated the WWE superstar.

With Cam'ron making it look like he was trying to get something out of the guesting which was apparently headed nowhere, Uso asked if they wanted him there in the first place. The rapper offered a sarcastic response, saying 'You're here right? Let's stick to the script.'

After a few more exchanges, which seemed more like both trying to see who would flinch, Cam'ron ended it by saying: 'I don't smell what the uce is cooking.'

Uso would eventually admit he was feeling uneasy, same with the hosts. Cam'ron did not stop and continued with indirect insults, including mistakenly saying that Uso's match would be on Sunday instead of Saturday.

A warning sign could be seen when Uso took off his jacket, clearly a sign he was uneasy. The rapper continued to rub it in, questioning why Jey Uso was not at the level as his dad and other successful Samoan wrestlers.

The tipping point came after this comment from Cam'ron:

'Nick I'm more mad at you, because you keep bringing Saturday WrestleMania n-ggas and you don't bring us Sunday WrestleMania. I need Sunday WrestleMania. I don't smell what the Uce is cooking,' the rapper said.

For a better understanding of how things escalated, below is the full video of the show.

After grabbing Cam'ron from where he was seated and landing a familiar wrestling-like hit, mayhem ensued. Despite that fracas, the rapper says he will be at WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

Initially, he sarcastically said to Uso that he would be there only on Sunday. But with the controversial scuffle, it will be interesting if Cam'ron will also be around on Saturday, when The Usos and LA Knight face Logan Paul, Austin Theory and iShowSpeed.

Scripted or Not Remains Unclear

With the disrespect that Jey Uso got, it was hard to downplay that it was all real. However, it could also be a way to help push the six-man tag match Uso is involved in. While the feud between all participants is well-documented, adding Cam'ron, in some kind of capacity does make a bit of sense.

The odd man in that six-man tag team is arguably iShowSpeed. There is a possibility the rapper could get involved in the match to even the odds. The answer to that should be clearer on 18 April when WrestleMania 42 kicks off.