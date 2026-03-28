A new video appears to show Chappell Roan confronting fans she says were disregarding her boundaries, filming them outside a restaurant and asking them to stop following her.

The 28-year-old, who gained fame following the release of 'Pink Pony Club', also drew criticism last week after a security incident involving Ada Law, 11, the daughter of actor Jude Law, at a hotel in São Paulo, Brazil, where Roan was performing at Lollapalooza.

Chappell Roan Films Fans Outside Restaurant

A clip circulating online shows Roan taking out her phone to film a fan who refused to leave her alone while she was heading to dinner. Roan moved closer to the fan and turned the camera towards them after they refused to show their face, saying she had asked them to step back, but they would not. She then pointed at the fan directly.

The fan eventually turned to face the camera and asked Roan to sign an autograph. Roan declined, instead turning the camera towards the other fans who had gathered around her. She asked everyone to stop following and harassing her. Most of those present agreed to leave — though one fan made another attempt to request an autograph before Roan went inside the restaurant.

Lionel Ritchie calls out celebrities who are rude to fans; amid Chappell Roan being accused of being rude.



“The universe gave you what you were asking for, now, what is it about people you don’t like? You want to be famous and rich without people? It doesn’t work like that.” pic.twitter.com/aToQh60nA7 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 28, 2026

Lionel Richie Responds

The video drew a response from veteran performer Lionel Richie, who addressed celebrities who treat fans poorly. Speaking on the Artist Friendly podcast on 26 March, Richie did not mention Roan by name but made his position clear.

'The universe gave you what you were asking for, now, what is it about people you don't like? You want to be famous and rich without people? It doesn't work like that,' he said.

Lionel Richie said that stars can’t have fame without the people who support them. pic.twitter.com/X85InWjJP7 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 27, 2026

Controversy Involving Chappell Roan and Jude Law's Daughter

The fan video surfaced days after news broke about a security incident involving Ada Law, the 11-year-old daughter of Jude Law and Catherine Harding, at a São Paulo hotel during Lollapalooza. The incident prompted separate public statements from Law, Harding, and Harding's husband, Jorginho.

In a video statement, Harding described encouraging Ada to approach Roan after spotting the singer at breakfast in the same hotel. Ada returned in tears after a security guard told her not to get too close to the singer. Harding said the guard also lectured her on how to raise her daughter. She explained that Ada had no intention of taking photographs of Roan and posed no threat, but they were still asked to move away.

PELA CRIANÇA EU DOU MINHA VIDA GRAÇAS A DEUS https://t.co/7jcIl9xh48 — Maria (@afterracing_) March 22, 2026

Read more Chappell Roan Accused of Bullying an 11-Year-Old Fan at Lollapalooza Brasil Hotel Chappell Roan Accused of Bullying an 11-Year-Old Fan at Lollapalooza Brasil Hotel

Roan later released a statement saying she had no knowledge of the incident and that the security guard did not work for her. Harding expressed doubt about this, noting the guard did not appear to work for the hotel either.

Pascal Duvier Releases Statement

In a post on his Instagram account, security guard Pascal Duvier addressed the allegations directly, saying: 'I do not normally address online rumours, but the accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation.' He confirmed he was at the hotel representing another individual and was not a member of Roan's personal security team, adding that he was taking full accountability for what occurred.