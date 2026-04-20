Roman Reigns closed out WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas with a hard-fought victory over CM Punk that held the crowd in suspense until the final moments. The main event was defined by shifting momentum, sustained crowd intensity and a finish that remained uncertain deep into the final stages.

While the victory added another landmark moment in Reigns' career, attention has also turned beyond the ring. Fans turned their focus to his private life, with renewed interest in his wife, Galina Becker, and the family behind one of WWE's most prominent figures.

Roman Reigns Defeats CM Punk in WrestleMania 42

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Roman Reigns closed out WrestleMania 42 Night 2 with a decisive victory over CM Punk in Las Vegas, delivering a main event that combined high drama, physical intensity and championship stakes.

The World Heavyweight Championship clash served as the headline attraction of the two-night event, with both stars trading control in a match that built steadily towards a tense final sequence. Reigns ultimately outlasted Punk, securing a win that reinforced his position at the top of WWE's competitive hierarchy.

High-Drama Main Event

The encounter between Reigns and Punk was positioned as the emotional centrepiece of WrestleMania 42 Night 2, with both competitors entering the bout amid strong fan anticipation. The match featured extended sequences of momentum shifts, near falls and resilience testing exchanges that kept the Las Vegas crowd engaged until the final moments.

Reigns' victory capped off a night that also included multiple championship bouts and featured appearances from several of WWE's top-tier performers. The overall Night 2 card was widely discussed for its pacing and main event focus.

Full WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Card

The Night 2 lineup included the World Heavyweight Championship main event, women's title action, and several high-profile rivalry matches across the card.

Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar – Singles match

– Singles match Penta (c) vs Je'Von Evans vs Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh vs Rusev vs Rey Mysterio – Intercontinental Championship Ladder match

– Intercontinental Championship Ladder match Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley – WWE Womens' Championship

– WWE Womens' Championship Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams – United States Championship

– United States Championship Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio – Singles match

– Singles match CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns – World Heavyweight Championship main event

Coverage from Yahoo Sports and CBS Sports highlighted the main event as the defining moment of the show, with analysts focusing on Reigns' ability to withstand Punk's offensive pressure and close out the match decisively.

Who is Roman Reigns' Wife?

Beyond the ring, search interest surged around Reigns' personal life, particularly regarding his family. Reigns is married to Galina Becker, a former athlete whom he wed in 2014. The couple share five children and maintain a largely private lifestyle away from WWE programming.

Becker's limited public presence has contributed to recurring fan curiosity, especially during major WWE events when Reigns' profile is at its highest.

What the Result Means for WWE

Reigns' win over CM Punk strengthens his positioning in WWE's ongoing championship landscape. The result is expected to influence future story directions, with potential continuation of the rivalry or new challengers emerging in the aftermath of WrestleMania 42.

CM Punk's performance, despite the loss, also adds further depth to the storyline, keeping both stars central to WWE's evolving narrative direction following the Las Vegas event.