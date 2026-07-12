Conor McGregor was left limping and unable to stand after suffering a suspected serious leg injury against Max Holloway in the UFC 329 main event in Las Vegas on Saturday night, abruptly ending his long-awaited comeback just over a minute into the fight. Holloway, who was awarded the TKO victory when the referee waved it off, said afterwards that the brief and bizarre finish 'had him weak in the knees' but stressed he is more concerned about McGregor's health than the result.

UFC 329 had been billed as McGregor's grand return to the Octagon after more than five years away, a comeback wrapped in nostalgia and promotional hype. The Irishman, a former two-division UFC champion and still the company's most recognisable star, had not fought since his trilogy defeat to Dustin Poirier.

Holloway, the former featherweight king who has reinvented himself at higher weights, was seen as the perfect foil: durable, technical, willing to stand and trade. All of that evaporated in a few ugly, disjointed seconds when McGregor's leg appeared to give way.

Max Holloway Reflects on Conor McGregor Injury at UFC 329

Once the cage door closed, the fight barely had time to breathe. In the opening exchange, McGregor moved to plant his weight and suddenly struggled to stay upright. He staggered, tried to reset, then crumpled again. What should have been a tactical feeling-out round turned into a man visibly unable to trust his own leg.

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Holloway did what professionals are trained to do. He pressed the advantage while the referee looked on. With McGregor repeatedly falling and clearly unable to stabilise himself, the official eventually stepped in and waved the bout off. The clock had barely ticked past a minute. There was no dramatic knockout, no late comeback, no vintage McGregor left hand. Just a limping legend and an anticlimactic finish.

Speaking in his post-fight interview, Holloway tried to thread the uneasy line between acknowledging the win and recognising the hollowness of it. 'I mean, it is what it is, right? What can I say? I had him weak in the knees, I guess,' he said, allowing himself one wry joke before dropping the bravado. 'You know, all jokes aside, as just not a fighter, as a human, I really hope he's all good, man. Hope that recovery will come well.'

The injury has not been officially diagnosed, but it is widely suspected to be related to McGregor's ACL. Without scans or a statement from his camp, nothing is confirmed yet, so any speculation about the exact nature or severity of the damage should be taken with a grain of salt. What was clear in the cage, though, was the look on McGregor's face as he tried and failed to put weight on the leg.

Holloway's celebration was notably muted. There was no wild sprint up the cage, no extended taunts. Instead, he offered McGregor a few words and raised his own hand with something closer to resignation than triumph. The result goes on his record as a TKO, but anyone watching knew this was not the kind of statement win that changes a legacy. If anything, it adds another layer of uncertainty to McGregor's already stuttering late career.

What 's Setback Means for Holloway's Next Move

In the immediate aftermath, Holloway did what fighters often do: he kept one eye on the man in front of him and another on the horizon. He floated the idea of a trilogy bout with McGregor somewhere down the line, a nod to the enduring power of McGregor's name and the sense of unfinished business that clings to any fight cut short by injury. Realistically, that will not happen any time soon. If the suspected ACL issue is confirmed, McGregor is heading for another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Rather than wait, Holloway hinted he is open to staying at welterweight and chasing fresh targets. One name came up quickly. At the post-fight press conference, he turned his attention to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who has also competed up the scale. In a slightly tongue-in-cheek echo of Justin Gaethje's past comments, Holloway said: 'If I beat Islam [Makhachev], in Justin [Gaethje's] words, I'm the 155 champ.'

It is a bold call-out, part genuine ambition, part sales pitch. Holloway has already built a reputation as one of the most fan-friendly fighters in the sport, and Makhachev, as the dominant force at 155 pounds, represents the kind of mountain that appeals to him. Whether the UFC has any appetite for that particular match-up is another question entirely.

For McGregor, there are fewer spinable positives. The UFC 329 main event was meant to answer whether a 36-year-old veteran, coming off a long lay-off and previous injuries, could still function at the top level. Instead, it raised another round of questions about how much more his body can take and how long the company can keep selling his comebacks as competitive events rather than nostalgia pieces.

Holloway's measured response, somewhere between relief, empathy and opportunism, captured the strange tension of the night. He leaves Las Vegas with another win on his record and perhaps a bigger name in his sights. McGregor leaves with his future once again written in medical reports and rehabilitation timetables.