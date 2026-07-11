Ann Widdecombe, the 78-year-old former Conservative minister, was found dead in a pool of blood in the kitchen of her Dartmoor bungalow late on Thursday 9 July, after suffering what police have described as 'catastrophic' blunt-force head injuries. Devon and Cornwall Police have launched a murder investigation and say CCTV is believed to have captured the suspected killer entering or leaving the property.

The concerns were raised when Widdecombe failed to appear for a scheduled television engagement, prompting a welfare check at her home. According to reports, a gardener and a neighbour went to the isolated bungalow after becoming worried, and it was there they discovered the former MP lying on the floor, covered in blood. Officers were called and paramedics attended, but Widdecombe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ann Widdecombe Murder Probe Focuses on Brutal Attack in Kitchen

Detectives say the brutality of what happened to Widdecombe has left even seasoned investigators shaken. Police sources, quoted in national media, say the ex-minister's head injuries were consistent with being repeatedly struck with a blunt object. She was found in her own kitchen, with no obvious sign of forced entry elsewhere in the property.

That detail has become central to the early stages of the inquiry. Officers are working on two main lines of thought. One is that Widdecombe was taken completely by surprise, attacked with little or no chance to react. The other is that she may have gone into the kitchen after hearing what she assumed was a routine household noise, possibly believing it to be nothing more sinister than an appliance or a pet.

A source close to the family told reporters there is a heartbreaking belief that Widdecombe may have spent her final moments in 'abject terror.' That choice of words is not an official police characterisation, but it illustrates the deep distress felt by relatives and those who knew her from decades in public life. Officers have confirmed that her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

In an official statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: 'Sadly, 78-year-old Miss Widdecombe was located deceased within the property. She had sustained serious injuries.' Detectives from the Force Major Crime Investigation Team added that they are 'conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Miss Widdecombe's death' and that a full murder investigation is under way.

CCTV, Cleared Suspect and the Hunt for Ann Widdecombe's Killer

The inquiry initially appeared to be moving quickly. A 26-year-old British man was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after Widdecombe's body was found. Throughout Friday 10 July, officers confirmed they were treating the death as suspicious and that a murder probe had been launched, raising public expectations that an early breakthrough might be imminent.

No doubt about it, they only ever made one Ann Widdecombe



The scariest, sassiest, most diminutive of women.



Witty, tough, loyal to principles, steadfast, reliable, utterly unique



Good luck to everyone upstairs. Widdy is coming to lick things into shape.



Honoured to have… pic.twitter.com/dijmzDaU3R — Alex Phillips (@ThatAlexWoman) July 10, 2026

That version of events has now sharply shifted. Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that the 26-year-old suspect has been released from custody and is no longer part of the investigation. No further details have been given about why he was eliminated from their inquiries, but the decision underlines that detectives are still looking for whoever carried out the attack.

The case is now being treated as an active hunt for a dangerous offender. Senior officers, speaking through briefings carried in national media, have indicated they are giving significant weight to CCTV footage which is believed to show the suspected killer. They have not disclosed where the camera was located or what exactly the footage shows, but it is understood to be one of the most promising leads.

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Investigators are also scrutinising the apparent lack of forced entry or widespread disturbance inside Widdecombe's home. That has inevitably prompted questions about whether she may have known her attacker or at least felt comfortable enough to open the door to them. Police have not confirmed this as a working theory and, at this stage, nothing about the relationship between victim and suspect has been established publicly, so all such suggestions should be treated with caution.

What is clear is the sheer level of violence involved. Officers have described the head injuries as 'catastrophic,' language that speaks to a sustained assault rather than a single blow. That, coupled with the image of a 78-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood in her kitchen, has unsettled many in the local community and beyond.

So far, detectives have kept a tight rein on the flow of information. They have not named any further suspects, nor have they confirmed what weapon, if any, has been recovered. They have not given a formal cause of death beyond 'serious injuries,' pending the results of a full post-mortem examination. Until those findings are made public, some of the more specific claims circulating about Widdecombe's final moments remain unverified and should be taken with a grain of salt.

The core facts, though, are stark enough. A prominent former MP, alone in a Dartmoor bungalow, failed to arrive for work. Friends went to check on her and found what police now describe as one of the most disturbing crime scenes they have faced in recent years. Somewhere beyond that quiet kitchen, her killer is still at large.