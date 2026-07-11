Donald Trump adviser Natalie Harp has been singled out by a London cosmetic doctor as a striking example of the so‑called 'MAGA makeover,' with an expert estimating that the subtle tweaks behind her transformed look could cost up to $20,000 at high-end US clinics.

Harp is one of the more recognisable faces in Trump's orbit, serving as a loyal on‑screen defender of the former president and a staple presence in his inner circle. The 'MAGA makeover' label, sometimes nicknamed the 'Mar‑a‑Lago face,' has been attached to several women around Trump, including Karoline Leavitt, Lara Trump and South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. The aesthetic, as critics frame it, is a carefully curated blend of aggressive cosmetic work, deep tanning and heavy, highly stylised make‑up that seems to arrive shortly after an individual steps fully into Trumpworld.

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Harp, thought to be around 31, is an interesting case study in that she has appeared to sidestep the more extreme elements of that look. There is no obvious frozen forehead or overly plumped lips. Instead, what she seems to have adopted is a softer, more polished version of the MAGA style, one that slots neatly into the conservative TV landscape without quite tipping into caricature.

Her political turn towards Trump dates back to 2019. It can be recalled that she first drew national attention when she spoke at Liberty University, her evangelical alma mater, praising Trump for signing the Right to Try Act. The law allows some terminally ill patients, who have exhausted standard treatments and been turned away from clinical trials, to access experimental therapies. Harp said she had been diagnosed with stage 2 bone cancer and credited that legislation with giving her a last shot at survival after conventional options failed.

In that Liberty University speech, Harp presented herself with relatively muted make‑up and an unremarkable, student‑politician look. The gratitude she expressed to Trump that day has since hardened into full‑blown loyalty, a loyalty that now seems to extend to her public image. By 2026, photos show a markedly more stylised woman: sharper brows, a more sculpted mid‑face, crisper hair colour and a TV‑ready complexion that fits neatly into the aesthetic emerging around Trump's Mar‑a‑Lago base.

Expert Weighs In On 'Mar-a-Lago Face' Around Donald Trump

To unpack what might have changed, Irish Star asked Dr Gizem Seymenoglu, a London-based medical aesthetician who consults for Longevita, to review before‑and‑after images of Harp. She was careful to stress that her assessment is educated guesswork, not a clinical diagnosis. No in‑person examination has taken place and all commentary is based on public photographs.

'The first thing that stands out to me isn't necessarily a cosmetic procedure but her overall styling,' Dr Seymenoglu said. In her view, Harp's transformation begins with fundamentals: a more defined hair colour, darker, stronger eyebrows and far bolder make‑up. Those tweaks alone, she argued, can be enough to engineer what she called a 'more striking, authoritative, White House‑style look.'

Once you move past the styling, Dr Seymenoglu sees signs that more may be going on beneath the surface. Comparing older photos with recent ones, she noted that Harp's mid‑face appears subtly fuller. That, she suggested, could be consistent with collagen‑stimulating treatments such as Sculptra or other biostimulators, which prompt the body to build its own collagen gradually rather than ballooning features overnight.

She floated dermal fillers as another possibility, particularly small, precisely placed amounts to restore lost volume in the cheeks. It is, however, a cautious reading. Dr Seymenoglu repeatedly pointed out that weight fluctuations alone can pad out the cheeks enough to create the impression of cosmetic work, and that faces do change naturally across the span from late twenties into early thirties.

How Much A Trump-Style MAGA Makeover Might Cost

The one area people often jump to is Botox, or other anti‑wrinkle injections. Here, Dr Seymenoglu was less convinced. Harp's more recent images still show movement and 'dynamic lines' around the eyes. That, in the doctor's view, makes significant use of anti‑wrinkle injections less likely, or at least suggests that if they are in play, the dose has been deliberately conservative.

Instead, she drew attention to Harp's eyebrow area. In newer photographs, the brows sit higher and appear more angular, lending a sharper, more assertive expression. That could be the result of a surgical or thread‑based brow lift, Dr Seymenoglu said, though it might equally be achieved with modern brow techniques such as microblading, lamination or simply more skilful make‑up.

Trying to put a price tag on a 'MAGA makeover' of this sort, the doctor estimated that the suite of potential treatments she outlined, carried out in premium US cosmetic clinics, could run to somewhere between $10,000 and $20,000. The eventual bill would depend heavily on geography, the practitioner's seniority and how much product was used.

Collagen biostimulators in particular tend to require a series of appointments rather than a single sitting, which pushes the cost higher over time. 'As with many aesthetic treatments, the final cost depends on the individual's anatomy, treatment plan, and the amount of product required. If more than one session is recommended, it's not unusual for the overall investment to exceed this estimate,' she said.

There is an important caveat running through all of this. Neither Harp nor Trump's team has confirmed any cosmetic procedures, and Dr Seymenoglu's remarks are speculative, intended as general education rather than diagnosis. Nothing is confirmed, so any assumptions about Harp's face, or about what it takes to achieve a 'Mar‑a‑Lago' look, should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt.