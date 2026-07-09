Fitness influencer Connor Murphy has died after an apparent drowning in Thailand, after witnesses reported seeing him behave erratically before entering a lake.

As police investigate the circumstances surrounding the 32-year-old's death, newly released photos from the luxury home he had been renting have revealed extensive damage inside the property, adding another layer to the unfolding case.

Murphy's 'Erratic' Episode Before Drowning

Police were called to a luxury residential estate in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan province, after neighbours reported hearing screams coming from Murphy's rented home during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to investigators, Murphy appeared distressed and briefly approached another resident's vehicle before running towards a nearby golf course as officers attempted to speak with him.

Fitness and "looksmaxxing" influencer Connor Murphy has reportedly died following a drowning incident in Thailand.



🎥: Viral Press pic.twitter.com/lRPWSOSO79 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 8, 2026

Police Lieutenant Colonel Santirat Ngernman said Murphy removed his clothing before entering a nearby lake.

'He then suddenly jumped into the lake and started swimming. He swam around for some time before sinking,' Ngernman told reporters.

Rescue divers recovered Murphy's body after an approximately 30-minute search. Police said there were no visible signs of foul play.

Chilling Photos Show Condition Of Rental Home

Attention has also turned to the condition of Murphy's rented lakeside home after photos emerged showing widespread damage throughout the property.

The images reveal black and yellow paint splashed across walls, ceilings, furniture, and household appliances, with handprints covering several surfaces. Rubbish, plastic bottles, and empty medication packets were also left scattered across multiple rooms.

Leaked photos inside Connor Murphy’s home before his death pic.twitter.com/FDlKGJ1X8q — Barragers (@barragers) July 8, 2026

The photos provide a stark glimpse inside the lakeside home before Murphy's death and have become a key part of the ongoing investigation.

The homeowner told investigators that Murphy and his girlfriend had rented the property for around three months while working remotely and selling fitness supplements.

According to Thai media, she said she was devastated to find the lakeside home, valued at about 22 million baht (£490,000/$657,000), extensively damaged.

The property had been rented for 35,000 baht a month (£780/$1,045), and she said she had carefully selected Murphy as a tenant before discovering the property had been destroyed.

Read more Fitness Influencer Connor Murphy's Final Hours: 'Psychotic Episode,' Syringes and Pills Found After Thai Drowning Fitness Influencer Connor Murphy's Final Hours: 'Psychotic Episode,' Syringes and Pills Found After Thai Drowning

Investigation Into Murphy's Final Hours Continues

Investigators also recovered two unused syringes and several unidentified white pills from Murphy's vehicle. Authorities have not linked either to his death, with forensic and toxicology examinations still underway.

Murphy's girlfriend told police his behaviour in the hours before the incident was unlike anything she had previously witnessed.

She also said she had never seen him use drugs during their relationship and claimed the paint damage inside the home occurred overnight while she was asleep.

Police have yet to determine Murphy's final cause of death beyond the apparent drowning, with post-mortem and toxicology results still pending.

'Looksmaxxing' Influencer's Social Media Presence

Murphy built a substantial online following through bodybuilding videos, fitness advice, and content linked to the online 'looksmaxxing' community.

He first rose to prominence with his viral 'fake shirt trick' videos before establishing himself as one of social media's best-known fitness influencers.

Across YouTube and Instagram, he amassed more than 2.7 million followers, with several posts shared in the days leading up to his death.