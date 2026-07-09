Fitness influencer Connor Murphy has died at the age of 32 after his body was recovered from a lake in Thailand's Samut Prakan province, according to local authorities. Friends and fellow creators later confirmed the news through messages shared online, remembering the YouTuber best known for his viral 'Fake Shirt Trick' videos.

Reports of Murphy's death emerged on 7 July before friends and fellow creators publicly addressed the news the following day.

Fitness influencer Alex Eubank was among those who shared messages about Murphy, reflecting on the challenges the YouTuber had spoken about publicly in recent years.

Bodybuilder and content creator Tony Huge, who said he had recently filmed with Murphy in Thailand, also posted a video after reports of Murphy's death began circulating.

Other figures from the fitness and online creator communities shared tributes, remembering Murphy's impact on YouTube and the content he produced throughout his career.

Investigation Into Connor Murphy's Death Continues

Thai authorities said Murphy's body was recovered from a lake in Samut Prakan province. Officials have not released a final cause of death, with further examinations pending.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding his death have been confirmed publicly.

What Made Connor Murphy Famous

Murphy became widely known in 2016 after uploading 'The Connor Murphy Fake Shirt Trick,' a prank video that has gained more than 63 million views on YouTube.

The video showed Murphy approaching strangers while wearing an unzipped hoodie over what appeared to be a brightly coloured T-shirt before revealing the design had been created using body paint.

The clip became his breakthrough moment, helping him build a YouTube audience of more than two million subscribers and establish himself as a prominent figure in online fitness content.

Following news of his death, viewers returned to the video to share messages of remembrance and revisit the upload that introduced many fans to his channel.

Connor Murphy's Career Beyond YouTube

Beyond the viral prank, Murphy also competed in bodybuilding, placing third in the NPC Dallas Europa Games Men's Physique competition in 2016.

His content later expanded beyond fitness videos to include self-improvement and wellness topics, while he continued building a following across social media platforms.

Tributes Continue for the Fitness Influencer

Friends, creators and fans have continued sharing tributes following Murphy's death, with many remembering the videos that helped make him a recognised name in online fitness.

Fans returned to Murphy's YouTube channel and social media pages to reflect on the impact of his content. One commenter wrote: 'I remember seeing ur free hug videos when I was super young and u were one of the first fitness influencers I found.'

Another fan highlighted Murphy's influence on younger fitness audiences, writing: 'I always want a body like you when I was teenager, I used to watch your videos on YouTube legend, RIP.'

A further message reflected the personal connection some viewers felt with the creator. One fan wrote: 'Connor. I love you. I really feel something deeper. Please, reply to my message. Just once. That's all I ask and I know it will continue from there.'

While authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, messages from friends and followers have highlighted the lasting impact Murphy's online content had on audiences who followed his career.