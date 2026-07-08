American fitness influencer Connor Murphy was found dead at the village lake of a luxury housing estate in Thailand on Tuesday, 7 July. He was 32. Murphy was known for his fitness and looksmaxxing content as well as funny skits.

According to initial findings, Thai investigators believe he drowned. His body was found 20 meters away from the edge of the lake in his rented home in Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan Province.

What Happened to Connor Murphy?

In the Thai police report, Murphy was described as a 'deranged American.' Online, however, he had built a large following as a fitness creator. He initially gained popularity for his 'fake shirt' prank videos before becoming a household name in the social media fitness industry.

Murphy also complimented his fitness content with looksmaxxing, an online trend of maximising physical attractiveness through extreme grooming techniques and physical modifications. He eventually amassed over two million subscribers on YouTube.

In recent years, his content shifted towards spirituality and psychedelics, prompting concern among some followers. Before his death, Murphy reportedly trashed his home by splashing paint everywhere before running into the estate lake.

At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the Bang Phli Police Station received a report of a foreign man acting erratically at the housing estate. They rushed to the scene but were initially unable to locate him.

Divers were later deployed to search for the person, later identified as Murphy, and recovered his body from the lake. Police carried out preliminary examination before stating there were no immediate indications of foul play.

'His Energy Is Still Here'

Fellow fitness content creator Tony Huge broke the news to the social media fitness industry on his account. He and Murphy live in Thailand and would often shoot content together. The last time they saw each other was when they collaborated on a video 10 to 11 days ago.

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'He gave his perspective on the meaning of life, and his goal with his consciousness and his theories, some would say conspiracy theories, but he was on to something,' Huge said on social media. 'He was on to many things. He was tapped into a level of consciousness that most people never will be.'

Public reaction was mixed. Some, especially those who followed Murphy's content, were saddened by the news. Others considered Murphy's death a lesson to never mess with any psychedelics.

Locals Witnessed the Drowning

According to Thai media, police reportedly obtained video footage filmed by a local resident showing Murphy's erratic behaviour before running into the estate lake. Witnesses reportedly said Murphy seemed exhausted before disappearing beneath the surface. Because the water was believed to be around 10 meters deep, bystanders were unable to reach him safely. Poh Teck Tung Foundation divers searched for 30 minutes before the body was found.

Murphy's 22-year-old girlfriend told authorities she never saw him use drugs. However, she complained of unusual behaviour and sudden rage. Murphy vandalised the house in the middle of the night, while his girlfriend was sleeping.

The home owner was surprised by the state of the house when she visited. The whole house, as well as appliances, was covered in paint. The property is reportedly valued at ฿22 million (£493,571 or $659,364), while Murphy was paying ฿35,000 (£785 or $1,049) per month in rent.