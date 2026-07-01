A viral video of Donald Trump walking towards Marine One has sparked fresh health speculation, with social media users zeroing in on what they claim is unusual movement in his right leg. The clip, which quickly went viral online, showed Trump making his way towards the waiting helicopter, with netizens saying he appeared to be limping.

While the footage lasted only seconds, it was enough to spark widespread discussion, with many viewers claiming his gait appeared noticeably uneven. Though no official medical update has linked the footage to any health issue, the video has reignited ongoing rumours surrounding Trump's mobility.

Viral Helicopter Video Fuels New Questions About Trump's Right Leg

The video gained traction after independent American journalist Aaron Rupar shared the footage on X, captioning the clip, 'Trump walks like a guy failing a sobriety test, then labors to get into a helicopter.'

n the footage, Trump appears to walk with what some viewers described as an uneven gait. Several viewers specifically pointed to his right leg, with some claiming it appeared stiff or weaker than usual.

The clip prompted a flood of comments from users offering their own interpretations of what they believed they were seeing. However, none of the claims circulating online have been medically verified, and no official diagnosis has been provided by Trump or the White House.

Trump walks like a guy failing a sobriety test, then labors to get into a helicopter pic.twitter.com/14FwCY25vQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026

Social Media Users Speculate About Possible Health Issues

Reaction online ranged from casual observation to intense commentary, with many commenters focusing on Trump's right leg and walking pattern. One claimed that the Commander-in-Chief's leg was getting 'weaker.'

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'His right leg is atrophied. You can see that it's not functioning properly. I have the same issue due to a blood clot in my right leg and walk the same way. I also have an artificial heart valve. He has clearly recognizable symptoms of heart disease,' another remarked.

A different user suggested that Trump should a'slap' his leg because it's like a 'dying horse.' The netizen added that Trump looked like he was 'just hoping and praying' to get himself' 'across the finish line one more time.'

Others drew similar conclusions. One person wrote, 'Trump has a noticeable limp.' They speculated that he could eventually need a wheelchair, although there is no evidence to support that claim. Others pointed to his gait, suggesting he appeared to put little weight on his right leg and guessing it could be related to a hip issue.

Despite the volume of commentary, the online reaction remains speculative. No credible medical evidence has emerged to confirm the theories being shared on social media.

That right leg is looking weaker and weaker. — Matthew the bookworm (@matthewcondello) July 1, 2026

Previous Videos Have Also Triggered Trump Health Speculation

This is not the first time Donald Trump's gait has drawn public attention. Previous footage showed Trump appearing to zig-zag across the White House lawn, prompting similar online discussion about balance and mobility.

More recently, another viral clips have also fuelled questions about the president's physical condition. A video shared online appeared to show Trump struggling slightly while entering a vehicle, adding to ongoing scrutiny surrounding his movement and overall health.

🚨BREAKING: just moments ago Donald Trump was seen struggling to enter a vehicle, trying to maintain his balance just to step his foot in.



When is the media going to write books about HIS obvious decline? pic.twitter.com/5Dvv127EZB — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 1, 2026

Critics argue that repeated incidents have raised legitimate questions about his physical condition. Supporters, however, dismissed the concerns as politically motivated criticism. Trump's physician acknowledged that the POTUS experienced 'lower leg swelling' and 'benign' hand bruising but concluded that he was still in 'excellent health.'

For now, there is no confirmed medical basis for the latest wave of speculation. Still, the viral helicopter footage has once again placed Trump's health under a microscope, showing how quickly public concern can intensify around even minor moments caught on camera.