Jordan Henderson's World Cup campaign has been thrown into doubt after England manager Thomas Tuchel revealed the midfielder suffered a 'quite serious' wrist injury during the Three Lions' dramatic victory over Mexico.

Jordan Henderson’s World Cup seems to come to an early end after reportedly BREAKING HIS ARM 😳🤕 pic.twitter.com/Tx2PXr1lKN — LiveScore (@livescore) July 6, 2026

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital following England's 3-2 win in Mexico City after injuring his right arm while celebrating the team's place in the World Cup quarter-finals. Although the full extent of the injury has yet to be confirmed, Tuchel admitted it 'looks really bad' and said he did not know whether Henderson would require a medical procedure.

The injury overshadowed one of England's biggest results of the tournament, leaving the squad facing an anxious wait over whether one of its most experienced leaders will be fit to play any further part in the competition.

Tuchel Delivers Worrying Fitness Update

Tuchel offered an immediate assessment of Henderson's condition during his post-match media duties, making clear that the injury appeared more serious than first hoped. Speaking to the BBC, the England manager said: 'Not good, not good. Jordan just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad.'

'He injured his wrist, he's gone to hospital. It's quite a serious injury,' Tuchel said. 'It doesn't fit with the night. I don't know if there will be a procedure.'

The comments stopped well short of confirming how long Henderson could be sidelined, but they indicated that England's medical staff were awaiting further examinations before determining his availability for the remainder of the tournament. Tuchel also faces another selection problem after defender Jarell Quansah was sent off against Mexico, leaving England short of defensive options ahead of the quarter-final.

Freak Accident Overshadows England's Victory

The injury came in unusual circumstances. Rather than being hurt during play, Henderson was injured moments after the final whistle while celebrating England's victory. The former Liverpool captain tripped over advertising hoardings near the touchline, landed awkwardly and trapped his right arm beneath his body.

Medical staff treated Henderson on the pitch before he was stretchered away, given oxygen and taken to hospital for further assessment. According to reports, Henderson remained in Mexico City overnight while the rest of England's squad returned to their tournament base in Kansas City.

No official diagnosis has yet been released, but the incident has prompted questions over whether the veteran midfielder will be able to feature again during England's World Cup campaign.

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Football journalist John Cross said on the latest episode of 'Make Football Great Again' that the injury appeared serious enough to threaten Henderson's tournament.

Cross said Henderson had suffered what appeared to be a wrist or arm injury requiring treatment before describing the setback as especially cruel given the midfielder's leadership role within the squad.

'It feels as if it's probably going to be his World Cup over,' Cross said. While that assessment remains speculative rather than an official medical prognosis, it reflects the uncertainty surrounding Henderson's condition following Tuchel's update.

Although Henderson has not been a regular starter throughout the tournament, his experience and influence inside the dressing room have made him an important figure within England's squad, particularly during the knockout stages.

Quarter-Final Preparations Continue

England's victory over Mexico secured a place in the World Cup quarter-finals after the Three Lions held on despite playing with 10 men for much of the second half following Quansah's dismissal. The result sets up a meeting with Norway as Tuchel's side continues its pursuit of World Cup glory.

Whether Henderson will be available for that challenge remains uncertain. For now, England can celebrate reaching the last eight, but attention will remain firmly fixed on the midfielder's recovery. Further medical examinations are expected to determine the severity of the wrist injury and whether one of England's most experienced players can return before the tournament reaches its conclusion.