Fitness YouTuber Connor Murphy, whose viral 'Fake Shirt Trick' video helped turn him into one of the internet's most recognisable fitness personalities, has reportedly died aged 32 following an alleged drowning incident in Thailand, according to reports citing Thai authorities.

Murphy was reportedly recovered from a lake in Samut Prakan province after emergency responders were called to a rented property involving the American content creator.

Thai authorities have not confirmed an official cause of death. An autopsy and toxicology examination have been ordered as officials continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

What Authorities Reported About His Death

Thai authorities said emergency personnel, police officers and rescue divers responded to reports involving Murphy at a rented property in Samut Prakan province.

According to local reports, Murphy later entered a nearby lake, where rescue divers recovered his body. Officials said an initial examination found no visible signs of assault, while further medical testing was ordered.

From Bodybuilding Aspirations to YouTube Fame

Before becoming a viral internet personality, Murphy built his online presence around bodybuilding, physique development and transformation content.

The Austin, Texas, native joined YouTube during the platform's fitness boom, combining workout-focused videos with entertainment, public interactions and lifestyle content.

His approach helped him reach audiences beyond traditional bodybuilding communities by presenting fitness through a more personality-driven format.

How the 'Fake Shirt Trick' Made Him a Viral Star

Murphy's career changed dramatically in 2016 after uploading The Connor Murphy Fake Shirt Trick, a video built around a simple visual illusion.

The video showed Murphy appearing to wear an ordinary T-shirt before revealing his highly developed physique, creating surprise reactions that quickly spread across YouTube and social media.

The clip has attracted more than 63 million views on YouTube and became the defining moment of his career.

Its success allowed Murphy to move beyond a niche fitness audience, combining bodybuilding with humour and viral entertainment to attract millions of viewers.

How Connor Murphy Built a Fitness YouTube Empire

Following the success of the 'Fake Shirt Trick', Murphy expanded his channel beyond physique-focused videos and developed a broader fitness and lifestyle brand.

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His YouTube channel grew to more than 2.4 million subscribers and amassed hundreds of millions of views, with content covering bodybuilding advice, physical transformations, public experiments, motivational discussions and personal updates.

Rather than relying on one viral hit, Murphy continued building an audience around his fitness goals, personal interests and evolving online identity.

He also expanded beyond YouTube through commercial partnerships, including work with 1UP Nutrition, and launched his own apparel brand, Adonyx.

Murphy became part of a generation of fitness creators who helped shift online bodybuilding content towards entertainment, lifestyle storytelling and personal branding.

Connor Murphy's Evolution Beyond Fitness Content

In later years, Murphy moved away from the prank-style fitness videos that first made him famous.

His content increasingly explored spirituality, personal development, consciousness, wellness and biohacking, marking a shift from physique-focused videos towards broader lifestyle discussions.

The evolution reflected how Murphy continued to reinvent his online identity beyond the viral moment that first brought him widespread recognition.

Connor Murphy's Final Years In Thailand

Before his reported death, Murphy had been spending time in Thailand, where he continued creating content and pursuing personal projects.

Bodybuilder and content creator Tony Huge said he had recently filmed with Murphy in Thailand and described him as someone focused on future plans and creative work.

The circumstances surrounding Murphy's final days remain unclear as Thai authorities continue investigating the reported drowning.

Fans Remember The 'Fake Shirt Trick' Creator

Following reports of Murphy's death, fans and fellow creators shared tributes online, remembering the influencer who became one of fitness YouTube's most recognisable personalities.

Many viewers returned to the 'Fake Shirt Trick' video, leaving 'Rest in Peace' messages and remembering the clip that transformed Murphy from a bodybuilding creator into a global online figure.

While officials await further medical findings, Murphy leaves behind a digital legacy built from a viral video, a large online audience and a career that helped redefine how fitness creators built communities online.