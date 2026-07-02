Jimmy Fallon's Instagram account is still being flooded with criticisms after the late-night host interviewed UFC fighter Conor McGregor on The Tonight Show weeks ago, with users spamming the comment sections of unrelated posts to condemn the decision.

The backlash comes after McGregor was found liable in a 2024 Irish civil case brought by Nikita Hand, who accused him of raping her in a Dublin hotel in 2018. McGregor has consistently denied the allegation, maintaining the pair had consensual sex.

Two weeks ago, Fallon welcomed McGregor onto The Tonight Show to discuss his return to the UFC.

The appearance quickly drew criticism online, particularly because it followed the high-profile civil case in Ireland. Although Ireland's Director of Public Prosecutions previously decided not to pursue criminal charges due to insufficient evidence, a civil jury later found McGregor liable and ordered him to pay £206,000 in damages. McGregor has denied wrongdoing throughout the proceedings.

Comments Turn Into Protest Over Conor McGregor Interview

Rather than responding directly to the interview itself, many viewers shifted their attention to Fallon's Instagram page, where the comment sections beneath posts featuring other guests became dominated by criticism over McGregor's appearance.

One of the most widely shared comments simply read, 'Don't want to post McGregor @jimmyfallon? Why not?' Others questioned why clips from the interview had not appeared on Fallon's Instagram despite other celebrity interviews being uploaded as usual.

As criticism intensified, users began referencing evidence presented during McGregor's civil trial. One comment that gained significant attention read, 'Tampon. Surgically. Removed,' referring to testimony from forensic examiner Dr Daniel Kane, who told the court he had removed Nikita Hand's tampon with forceps during her medical examination.

Other commenters aimed at Fallon personally. 'Shame on you @jimmyfallon you as a father? Seriously?' one user wrote, while another asked, 'What if that happened to your daughters? Beyond disappointed in you would be an understatement.'

Some comments reflected anger from Irish followers who said they viewed the interview as dismissive of the civil verdict. 'As an Irish man I will never forget Nikita Hand or what that p.o.s. did to her... unlike you Fallon!' one user posted.

Comments Highlight McGregor as a 'Rapist'

Throughout Fallon's recent uploads, including videos unrelated to McGregor, hundreds of users repeatedly posted grape emojis, a widely recognised online euphemism referring to rape, alongside messages accusing the programme of platforming someone found liable in a sexual assault civil case.

Read more Fans Slam 'Pathetic' Jimmy Fallon for Giving Conor McGregor a Platform Despite His Sexual Abuse Legal Troubles Fans Slam 'Pathetic' Jimmy Fallon for Giving Conor McGregor a Platform Despite His Sexual Abuse Legal Troubles

'Jimmy Fallon, the protector of rapists,' one commenter wrote. Others labelled the host a '🍇 supporter' or declared that 'The Tonight Show supports men who rape.' Several demanded a public apology, with one writing, 'Please take some accountability. Please say anything,' while another warned, 'Ignoring things won't make them go away.'

Some viewers said they would stop watching the programme altogether, arguing that the interview had fundamentally changed their opinion of Fallon. Others called for a boycott using the hashtag '#BoycottFallon' and insisted they would continue posting until the host addressed the controversy publicly.

Not every response criticised Fallon.

A small number of Instagram users argued that the presenter does not have complete control over guest bookings and should not shoulder sole responsibility for editorial decisions. Those comments, however, appeared to be outweighed by posts expressing disappointment, anger, and frustration.

Neither Fallon nor NBC has publicly responded to the online backlash. Likewise, no statement has been issued explaining why clips from the McGregor interview have not appeared on Fallon's Instagram account.