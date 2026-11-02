Kelly Osbourne, 42, looked almost unrecognisable in a dramatic black cat-inspired costume at Annabel's Halloween party in Mayfair, London, on Friday, 30 October 2026.

The television personality wore cat ears, a sweeping black cape and elaborate make-up for the private members' club's Twisted Fairytales celebration.

Annabel's at 46 Berkeley Square transformed its interiors and exterior into a darker interpretation of familiar childhood stories. A giant illuminated pumpkin carriage inspired by Cinderella dominated the entrance, setting the scene for an evening of theatrical costumes.

Osbourne, the daughter of rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, embraced the event's fantastical atmosphere with a feline-inspired ensemble. Her dramatic make-up added a darker edge to the costume, suggesting a fairytale villain rather than a conventional Halloween cat.

Kelly Osbourne's Darker Take on a Classic Black Cat

The most recognisable features of Osbourne's outfit were her cat ears and matching black cape. However, her carefully styled facial make-up provided much of the transformation, giving the familiar Halloween costume a theatrical appearance.

Smoky eyes and sharply defined contouring created a look reminiscent of Angelina Jolie's portrayal of Maleficent in the 2014 film Maleficent. The resemblance was a visual comparison rather than confirmation that Osbourne had intended to recreate the Disney character.

The dramatic styling suited Annabel's Halloween theme, which encouraged guests to revisit familiar fairytale characters through darker interpretations. The club's decorations also reflected that approach, combining recognisable childhood imagery with elaborate theatrical installations.

According to The Arcadia Online, the Halloween transformation extended beyond the illuminated pumpkin carriage outside.

Inside, the reception featured an Alice in Wonderland-inspired installation, including an upside-down depiction of Alice. The display formed part of the venue's immersive fairytale setting.

Tatiana Kharchylava, creative director of The Birley Clubs, explained that the concept was designed to revisit childhood nostalgia in a contemporary way. Guests were encouraged to reinterpret characters and stories through fashion, costume and creativity.

The Halloween party took place on Friday evening, bringing together guests dressed for the club's theatrical celebration. Osbourne's dramatic black cat appearance fitted the occasion's darker fairytale theme.

Selfie Moment With Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart was also among the guests attending Annabel's Halloween celebration. Osbourne posed for a selfie with the singer before sharing a message about their encounter on social media.

She also sent good wishes to Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster, who reportedly missed the celebration because she was unwell. Osbourne did not disclose further details about Lancaster's condition.

The post highlighted a personal moment amid the evening's costumes and entertainment. While Osbourne's appearance attracted attention for its styling, her message focused on Stewart and his wife's wellbeing.

From Costume Party to a Quiet Morning With Her Son

By Saturday morning, the party atmosphere had given way to a quieter family moment. Osbourne shared an update showing her drinking tea while spending time with her son, Sidney, and admitted she was feeling 'tired' after the festivities.

The relaxed morning provided a contrast to the previous evening's theatrical appearance. Instead of another elaborate costume reveal, Osbourne's update centred on an ordinary moment at home with her child.

Halloween celebrations had already become a family occasion for Osbourne. Earlier in the week, she shared footage of herself and Sidney wearing matching skeleton costumes to mark her 42nd birthday.

The pair appeared in coordinated black-and-white outfits, with Osbourne adding a witch's hat and a birthday-themed sash. The playful moment reflected her enthusiasm for Halloween beyond the celebrity gatherings.

Osbourne also embraced the occasion in a separate Instagram post on 30 October, inviting followers to share their plans for the holiday.

'What spells, secrets and spooky adventures have you planned for All Hallows' Eve?' she asked.

She continued the supernatural theme by asking whether followers would be dancing with spirits, causing mischief or casting their own magic.

The posts showed two sides of Osbourne's Halloween celebrations, from an elaborate black cat costume at Annabel's to more relaxed family activities.