For decades, Joel Schoepf was the unseen force behind the smooth running of country music tours. Known throughout the Texas touring circuit for his experience and calm professionalism, his name was associated with reliability and quiet dedication, the type of backstage work that rarely draws public attention.

That reputation was shattered almost overnight.

In November 2025, Schoepf was arrested on charges of soliciting a minor, sending shockwaves through the country music world.

The veteran road manager, once trusted by major Texas acts and rising stars alike, suddenly found himself at the centre of a scandal that has ended his touring career and left colleagues struggling to reconcile the allegations with the man they thought they knew.

A Longtime Fixture in the Texas Country Scene

Schoepf built his reputation slowly and steadily over more than a decade of behind-the-scenes work supporting some of the most popular touring acts in Texas and country rock.

His early career included serving as a guitar technician and stage manager for Cross Canadian Ragweed between 2006 and 2010. He later worked with Cody Canada & The Departed from 2011 to 2013 before taking on the role of production manager at the famed Floore's Country Store, where he worked from 2013 until 2020.

From 2020 to 2022, he served as tour manager for Reckless Kelly, further cementing his credentials as a dependable and knowledgeable road hand. He was also involved behind the scenes with the annual Luck Reunion festival from 2012 onward. The event is famously linked to Willie Nelson and is regarded as a prestigious fixture in the genre calendar.

In 2021, Schoepf joined the touring team of rising country star Parker McCollum, initially as a guitar technician before being promoted to assistant road manager.

For many in the industry, Schoepf became a familiar and trusted figure, known for handling the demanding logistics of touring life with quiet competence.

Arrest and Immediate Fallout: Charges of Solicitation

Everything changed on 13 November 2025.

According to law enforcement reports, Schoepf was arrested in New Braunfels, Texas, following a sting operation carried out by the controversial vigilante group Predator Poachers. Authorities allege that Schoepf believed he was arranging to meet a 13-year-old boy at a McDonald's restaurant when police intervened.

He was charged with soliciting a minor under the age of 14 and booked into the Comal County Jail. Schoepf was released the following day on a $50,000 bond.

News of the arrest spread rapidly through the industry. Within hours, Parker McCollum's team terminated Schoepf's employment, removing him from his position as assistant road manager with immediate effect.

Sources close to the singer said the dismissal came as soon as the allegations became known.

Reputation In Ruins

Colleagues once referred to Schoepf as a 'roadie's roadie', someone able to manage the chaos of live shows, overnight travel and the endless demands of touring without complaint.

That carefully built reputation has now been eclipsed by the seriousness of the accusations against him. Promoters, musicians and crew members expressed disbelief at the news, with many describing the allegations as deeply disturbing.

What Happens Next

Court records show Schoepf's legal team filed a discovery request on 25 November 2025, signalling the early stages of proceedings as the case moves through the judicial system.

Regardless of the outcome, the professional damage appears irreversible. His sudden dismissal and the public nature of the arrest have effectively ended what had been a long-standing career in touring.

For many within the country music community, Schoepf's story now stands as a sobering reminder of how quickly reputation can collapse, and how a veteran backstage fixture can fall from obscurity into infamy almost overnight.