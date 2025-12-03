Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has criticised actor Paul Dano in a recent appearance on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, describing his performance in There Will Be Blood as 'weak sauce'. The comments were made during a discussion about Tarantino's favourite films of the 21st century.

Tarantino said the 2007 film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, would otherwise rank among his top choices but claimed Dano's performance undermined what he viewed as an otherwise exceptional production. The remarks were shared widely online following the podcast's release.

The criticism has prompted mixed reaction from film fans and commentators, with some defending Dano's performance and others debating the broader role of subjective judgement in film criticism.

Tarantino's Comments in Detail

During the conversation, Tarantino praised There Will Be Blood for what he called its 'old-style craftsmanship', singling out the direction and Daniel Day-Lewis's widely acclaimed lead performance. He said the film would likely appear near the top of his list of modern favourites were it not for what he regarded as a 'big, giant flaw'.

He argued that Dano's portrayal of twins Eli and Paul Sunday weakened the dramatic balance of the film, describing the actor as 'weak sauce' and 'the weak sister'. Tarantino claimed Dano was 'a weak, uninteresting guy' and suggested that a younger performer, such as Austin Butler, might have been better suited to the role. He said this perceived imbalance 'drastically' reduced the intended tension between the opposing characters.

Did Paul Dano fuck Tarantino’s mom or something? pic.twitter.com/qyHRBiekp8 — Andrew Woods (@JimJarmuschHair) December 2, 2025

Dano's Performance and the Film's Legacy

Released in 2007 and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, There Will Be Blood is considered one of the most influential American dramas of the 21st century. Central to its acclaim is the volatile dynamic between Day-Lewis's Daniel Plainview and the character of Eli Sunday, whose moral authority and restrained menace help shape the film's emotional trajectory.

Dano's dual performance received considerable praise at the time of release, earning him nominations and widespread critical recognition, including a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor, Entertainment Weekly reported. Many reviewers argued that his approach provided a necessary counterweight to Day-Lewis's intensity, keeping the story grounded in psychological ambiguity.

Supporters of Dano's work maintain that his interpretation was deliberately subdued, offering a quieter but still unnerving presence. Several critics have noted that his performance allowed Day-Lewis's character to appear even more formidable, strengthening the film's dramatic tension rather than diminishing it.

That’s… brutal. I get that Tarantino has strong opinions, but calling Paul Dano the weakest actor in SAG is wild Dano carried There Will Be Blood’s emotional core. Without him, that film wouldn’t have been half as haunting or memorable. Some takes are just too hot even for… — Stòry (@Theonlyzaga1) December 3, 2025

I'm supposed to believe that Paul Dano is a poor actor because Quentin Tarantino said so.



This Paul Dano: pic.twitter.com/FV4uOTpjQT — Sha Hartley (@shahartley) December 3, 2025

Tarantino is one of my favorite directors ❤️ but when he expresses these, unpleasant and exaggerated, opinions it's unbearable 😂



Paul Dano was fantastic in this role, by the way. pic.twitter.com/hbfYirpE8t — Mouad (@Mouad65151507) December 2, 2025

Quentin Tarantino thinks Cate Blanchett films won’t be talked about decades from now and he also thinks Paul Dano is a weak actor.



Maybe Quentin Tarantino is just an idiot then. https://t.co/qnHMaLCYWQ pic.twitter.com/HkRMUEMyUH — Phantom (@effoff1988) December 2, 2025

Reaction to the Remarks

Tarantino's comments prompted a swift response online, with many film fans and industry commentators challenging his assessment. Some argued that public criticisms of this kind risk shifting discussion away from the complexities of performance and towards personal attack, according to The Playlist.

Others defended Tarantino's right to express a strong opinion, noting his long career as a filmmaker and his reputation for speaking bluntly about cinema. Several commentators argued that disagreement over performances is an inevitable part of film culture.

Tarantino's podcast appearance has prompted wider reflection on how much weight should be given to the views of high-profile filmmakers when revisiting established works. While Tarantino's verdict has reopened debate over a film released nearly twenty years ago, many still regard Dano's performance as integral to its lasting impact.