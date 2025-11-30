An Instagram reel alleging that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are involved in what the creator labels a 'non-demi curious, semi-binary' relationship has prompted significant discussion across social media platforms. The video also claims the two performers have experienced notable physical changes, including alleged weight loss, and interprets several public interactions as signs of an unusual personal dynamic.

The clip has circulated widely on Instagram and TikTok, drawing attention partly because it pairs speculative relationship claims with commentary on the pair's appearances during promotional activity for the Wicked films. Users have continued to share the reel at speed, contributing to growing online debate.

None of the allegations presented in the video have been independently verified. There is no confirmation from Grande, Erivo, their representatives or any recognised entertainment news outlet, and the claims remain confined to a single piece of social media content.

Claims Made in the Video

According to the reel, the narrator asserts that both performers appear visibly thinner in recent public appearances and presents this as evidence of deterioration. The clip also includes slowed and cropped footage from interviews and red carpet events, which the creator interprets as proof of unusually close behaviour, including moments where Erivo held Grande's hand or stood close beside her.

The narrator further claims the pair have matching hand tattoos and suggests this indicates a personal relationship rather than professional collaboration. The terminology used to describe the alleged relationship is associated with niche online communities and is not recognised within established LGBTQ+ discourse. The video presents these points without supporting evidence or context.

No Verified Sources

Media outlets such as Pink News include the story among recent debunked rumours. The coverage makes clear there is no evidence of any romantic relationship or unusual health condition affecting either star. Grande has publicly addressed speculation, acknowledging that fans sometimes obsess over perceived interactions and stating she dislikes body shaming or assumptions about her health.

In established entertainment reporting, claims about personal relationships or significant wellbeing issues require multiple independent sources or formal documentation. None of these criteria are met in this case. The absence of corroboration indicates that the claims should be regarded as unverified and treated with caution by audiences.

Social Media Reaction

The reel has attracted a large volume of comments from Instagram users. Many questioned the terminology used, stating that the label 'non-demi curious, semi-binary' appeared to have no clear meaning or recognised basis. Others expressed confusion about the suggestion of a relationship between the two performers, noting that neither has spoken publicly about any such dynamic.

Several commenters voiced concern about what they perceived as weight loss during Wicked promotion, while others focused on the pair's physical closeness in certain clips. These responses relied on edited footage and remain interpretive. More speculative comments also appeared in the discussion threads, although these claims lack credible support.

@patrioticpeach Can someone please explain to me what a non-Demi curious semi-binary relationship even is ♬ original sound - Patriotic Peach

Rumour Circulation

The episode illustrates how quickly unverified claims can escalate on social media, particularly when they involve high-profile entertainers. A single reel combining subjective observations and speculative language can prompt widespread engagement, sometimes creating the impression of a developing story when no corroborated facts exist.

At present, the allegations regarding Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo remain unverified and have not been supported by any independent reporting. Until confirmed information emerges, the claims should be treated as speculation rather than fact.