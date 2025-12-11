An insider has revealed the one thing that Wicked star Cynthia Erivo would do for her fellow co-star Ariana Grande if the singer ever needed a break from the film's demanding press tour. Here's what Erivo is prepared to do for Grande.

Wicked: For Good has been a box office success, but it seems the demanding press tour has taken a toll on Grande, whose anxiety has reportedly been 'through the roof' following the hectic schedule and a red carpet incident she experienced in Singapore.

On top of the press tour, Grande has a packed upcoming schedule. She will be starring in Focker-In-Law, the fourth film in the Meet the Parents franchise, and she will also embark on her Eternal Sunshine Pop Tour, which kicks off in June 2026.

With such a tight itinerary, it appears that Grande will have little downtime for the foreseeable future.

Grande's loved ones have revealed to the Daily Mail that she is 'not in a healthy place,' but they are immensely grateful for Erivo, who has become a crucial support system for the singer.

The source explained that Grande 'has leaned on Cynthia a lot' throughout the chaotic press tour, with Erivo 'checking in' multiple times a day.

The insider added that Erivo has effectively become Ariana's protector, and the pair are reportedly closer than ever.

'She has almost taken a motherly role, but definitely a big sister. Cynthia is helping her get through this latest bout,' they said.

Another insider revealed the one thing Erivo would do if Grande needed a break. They confirmed that the Wicked star is willing to shoulder more promotional duties so that Grande could step back from the intense demands of her schedule.

'If Ariana needs a break from it all, Cynthia is ready to take on any media requirements to protect Ariana at all costs — answer questions on her behalf,' the source shared.

They added that Grande is extremely grateful for Erivo's support. 'Cynthia is the stronger presence between the two, and Ariana can't thank her enough,' the insider noted.

Ariana Nabbed Golden Globes Nominations

Despite the pressures of Wicked: For Good, there has been a silver lining for Grande amidst the chaos of the press tour.

On Monday, she received back-to-back Golden Globes nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Glinda.

Grande spoke to the Hollywood Reporter following the announcement and described how 'honoured' she felt. She said, 'It is definitely just as exciting [as last year's nomination] and kind of blindsiding. You don't expect something like this, let alone [for it] to happen twice for the same role.'

She added, 'So I'm just deeply honoured. I'm just really moved by it.'

Meanwhile, a second insider told the Daily Mail that Grande thoroughly enjoyed filming Wicked and that the experience reignited her motivation to act, which is why she accepted the role in Focker-In-Law.

In other interviews, Grande has expressed a desire to return to Broadway, where she began her career in 2008 with the musical 13.

She explained, 'I think as someone who started on Broadway, I would love to be on stage in that way again, and exercise a different muscle and continue to tell stories in different ways.'

However, for those fans looking forward to Grande making more tours in the future, unfortunately, the singer revealed that her 41-date summer tour will be her 'last hurrah' for possibly a long time.