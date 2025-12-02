What should have been a triumphant morning of gratitude and spectacle on the streets of New York City quickly soured into a public relations nightmare. The 99th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a staple of American tradition, was intended to dazzle millions with high-kicking Rockettes and soaring balloons.

Instead, the event has been overshadowed by a cloud of controversy surrounding its headline act. Cynthia Erivo, the British powerhouse currently dominating the box office, has found herself at the centre of a storm of allegedly difficult behaviour backstage and a disconnect with the audience at home.

'Diva' Accusations Mar The Festivities

While the broadcast captured a polished performance, online speculation has painted a different picture of the pre-show atmosphere. According to a blind item highlighted by TikTok creator Celebritea Blinds, a 'foreign born A list actress/singer' made demands that were described as 'out of control'.

The allegations shared by the content creator claim that labelling the star a 'diva' doesn't even begin to cover the extent of the situation. Sources indicate that the requests made by the singer for the parade were 'over the top' and 'outrageous'. Although the blind item did not name Erivo explicitly, the timing and description led online communities to link the claims to the parade headliner.

These rumblings of backstage tension have cast a pall over her appearance, suggesting that the magic of Oz did not extend to her interactions with the production crew. The stark contrast between her public persona and these private allegations has become a focal point of discussion, distracting from what was meant to be a career highlight.

A Grand Entrance Wrapped In Oxblood And Fur

Unaware of the swirling rumours, the viewing public watched as Erivo took to the streets to officially kick off the holiday season. The 38-year-old actress commanded attention in a dramatic ensemble, wrapped up warm against the biting November chill. She donned an oversized burgundy coat with a floor-length oxblood dress beneath, accessorised with a matching wide-brimmed fedora that slanted sharply across her brow.

Standing on a dark, round platform situated in the middle of the street, accompanied by a grand pianist, she belted out a searing rendition of Feeling Good. The track, originally written by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse for the 1964 musical The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd and popularised by Nina Simone in 1965, was intended to be a rousing anthem. Following the song, she performed the ceremonial duty of cutting the red ribbon with a pair of comically large scissors to signal the start of the procession.

Viewers Brand Opening Act A 'Total Snooze Fest'

Despite the theatrical effort, the performance failed to resonate with a significant portion of the television audience. Social media platforms lit up with complaints almost immediately, with many feeling the song choice and energy were ill-suited for the high-spirited event. The star, who has recently discussed her close bond with co-star Ariana Grande, failed to rally viewers, complaining about the lackluster start to the parade.

Disgruntled spectators took to X, formerly Twitter, to air their grievances. One viewer bluntly stated: 'Alright here we go with the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Started out with a performance by Cynthia Erivo. Which means it's probably going to suck this year.' Others were even more critical, citing cultural grievances. 'Just turned on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade and the first thing I see is Cynthia Erivo singing. Turned it right off,' shared another user. 'Done. With. Woke. B.S. Have a lovely Thanksgiving everyone!'

The criticism continued to mount as the broadcast went on. A third commentator hit out: 'WTF is up with the Macy's Thanksgiving parade? Cynthia Erivo leading off, followed by the next performance being in Spanish. Kind of seemed like they are flipping regular Americans the finger with the progressive propaganda. Turned it off. Used to enjoy this tradition.'

Box Office Success Amidst Public Criticism

The backlash comes at a pivotal moment for Erivo. Her performance was strategically timed to promote the second instalment of the film adaptation of the hit musical. Wicked: For Good, the follow-up to last year's smash hit, arrived in cinemas on 21 November, just days before the holiday. In the film, Erivo reprises her role as Elphaba, channelling the green-skinned witch both on screen and, arguably, in her dramatic parade attire.

While the film has been hailed as a box office smash and is easily the biggest movie of the year, the disconnect between ticket sales and television ratings is palpable. Some viewers found the entire production tedious, with one scathing review noting: 'I have honestly never seen something as lame as Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.' Another chimed in, summarising the general mood of the detractors: 'Watching Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, not relatable at all, ho, hum. Total Snooze Fest.'