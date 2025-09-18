Who is Celeste Rivas? Singer D4vd Accused of Grooming Minor as Body Found in His Tesla Identified as Girl Missing Since 2024
Law enforcement sources say D4vd is cooperating with the investigation. The singer hasn't been named a suspect, not even a person of interest
A body discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to singer D4vd has been identified as Celeste Rivas, a 15-year-old girl missing since April 2024.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the remains as Rivas, originally reported missing from Lake Elsinore in Riverside County. Her cause of death is currently deferred, and investigators regard the case as a homicide.
She was found in an impounded Tesla after workers at a Hollywood tow yard noticed a foul odour. Police say the vehicle had been abandoned on a public street in Hollywood Hills, towed and later located at the lot.
What is Known About the Scene and Investigation
Authorities report that Rivas was 13 when she first ran away, and after repeated runaways, she disappeared permanently in May 2024.
Physical identifiers noted by the medical examiner include: wavy black hair; a tattoo on her right index finger that reads 'Shhh...', black leggings, a tube top, a yellow metal chain bracelet and stud earrings.
The Tesla is registered to David Anthony Burke (stage name D4vd), a 20-year-old singer known in indie, R&B and alt-pop circles. He has not been named a suspect or person of interest by law enforcement.
Investigators are seeking to determine how Rivas died, how the body came to be in the vehicle, who had access and whether any foul play was involved beyond what is already being lawfully treated as a homicide.
Netizens' Accusations and What is Not Confirmed
Since the identity of the body was made public, netizens, users on social media, have been making serious claims, including that D4vd may have been grooming Rivas. These accusations made online are getting more and more traction.
According to some social media posts, a woman claiming to be an ex-girlfriend of D4vd has alleged that she dated him when she was 16 and that he had also been in contact with someone named 'Celeste'.
However, there is no official confirmation that this 'Celeste' was Celeste Rivas, nor any evidence publicly released that substantiates grooming or wrongdoing by D4vd.
Authorities have made no formal accusations of grooming, laude, or connection to Rivas's disappearance or death. D4vd has not been named as a suspect by police.
The Stakes, Public Reaction and What's Next
The discovery has led to intense public scrutiny. Social media users are demanding transparency, accountability and more investigation into how Rivas vanished, how her body ended up in the Tesla and whether those close to her had contact with D4vd.
D4vd has cancelled at least one upcoming show (in Seattle) following the news. Law enforcement sources say he is cooperating with the investigation. But cooperation is not the same as culpability.
Meanwhile, authorities continue to work to establish a clear timeline — when Rivas ran away, when the Tesla was abandoned, who last saw her and all other evidentiary details. The medical examiner is expected to release a full toxicology report and a more detailed cause of death once examinations are complete.
Celeste Rivas' identification brings relief in knowing who she was — and unresolved questions about what happened to her, how she died and whether anyone is responsible beyond the realm of speculation.
