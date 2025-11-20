Viral TikTok footage showing a nurse appearing to delay treatment for a Black woman in labour at Dallas Regional Medical Centre has prompted widespread anger and calls for her dismissal. Social media users labelled the staff member 'Nurse Karen' and claimed she had been terminated after the clips spread across TikTok, X and Instagram.

The videos show the patient, Karrie Jones, doubled over in a wheelchair while a nurse continues intake questions, leading viewers to accuse the hospital of neglect and racial bias. Comments on social media circulated claims that the nurse, identified by some users as LaCrista 'Lacrista' Vaughn, had been fired for her conduct.

Despite the volume of posts asserting her dismissal, there is no confirmed evidence that Vaughn has been removed from her role. Dallas Regional Medical Centre has said it is reviewing the incident internally but has not announced any disciplinary action or commented on the employment status of any staff involved.

What the Viral Video Shows

The footage, originally posted by the patient's mother, Kash Jones, shows her daughter arriving at the hospital while visibly struggling with contractions. During the clip, she asks whether staff treat 'just Black women like this', a moment that drew particular attention as the video gained traction. Some viewers also circulated still images describing the nurse's expression as a 'demonic stare', a phrase that became common in reposts but is not referenced in the hospital's statements.

The hospital later issued a short response confirming the incident was under review, according to local media Houston Chronicle. It said patient privacy laws prevented it from disclosing details but stressed that it takes concerns about patient care seriously. The statement did not name any staff, consistent with US health privacy regulations that limit discussion of personnel matters.

Firing Claims Remain Unverified

Online speculation about Vaughn's employment status intensified as the videos spread, with some tabloid outlets and social media accounts claiming she had been terminated. Independent news publications reported that the hospital had not confirmed any dismissal and had released no update indicating that disciplinary action had been taken.

Health policy analysts note that hospitals rarely comment on individual staff while internal reviews are ongoing. They add that the absence of a public announcement does not conclusively indicate whether internal action has occurred, and that online claims without verification should be treated cautiously.

LaCrista Vaughn, the nurse negligent towards a Black pregnant mother in labor at Dallas Regional Medical Hospital in Mesquite, TX, was NOT fired as previously reported online. The hospital 🏥 is on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/NS7JPWbe6Q — Grindz TV  (@Grindz_TV) November 17, 2025

That nurse Lacrista Vaughn was not fired she is on paid leave 🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/wMgpLwle7I — ҒβΔ GΩDDΣSS✨ΔΠDRΣΔ (@FBAGoddess444) November 20, 2025

Dallas Regional Medical Center has scrubbed their social media & disabled comments. Lacrista Vaughn has NOT been fired so obviously they're supporting her and aren't worried about public perception. It's time for other agencies to get involved. Also, local citizens can protest. — Queen Deb (@phillygurldeb) November 18, 2025

Ongoing Review

The footage has reignited long-standing concerns about racial disparities in maternal care in the United States. Studies have shown that Black women are more likely to experience complications and less likely to feel heard in medical settings, and these wider issues have been referenced repeatedly in online discussions about the Dallas case. Although the short clips do not provide full clinical context, they have contributed to renewed scrutiny of how labouring patients are triaged in overstretched hospital environments.

While the videos have generated significant public concern and prompted questions about patient care, the claim that Vaughn has been fired remains unverified. Dallas Regional Medical Centre has confirmed that an internal review is under way but has not confirmed any disciplinary action. As scrutiny continues, the case highlights the challenges of interpreting viral footage and the importance of distinguishing between confirmed information and unverified allegations.