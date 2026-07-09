The reported split between Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley has become one of the entertainment world's biggest talking points this week. After nearly three years of marriage, multiple reports have claimed that the musician and actress have gone their separate ways, although neither has publicly commented on the speculation.

Interest in the couple intensified after Antonoff was photographed in Brooklyn on 8 July still wearing his wedding ring. The images came a day after reports of their separation emerged, prompting fresh discussion among fans. Alongside questions about their relationship, many have also been asking who has built the larger fortune. Here is a closer look at their reported split and their estimated net worth.

Jack Antonoff Photographed Wearing a Wedding Ring

Antonoff, 42, was seen walking through Brooklyn with his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, on 8 July. The Bleachers frontman wore a New York Knicks championship T-shirt, black shorts and his gold wedding band during the outing.

The photographs emerged shortly after People reported, citing multiple sources, that Antonoff and Qualley had ended their marriage after nearly three years together. Around the same time, fans noticed that Qualley appeared to have archived several photographs featuring Antonoff from her Instagram account.

Neither Antonoff nor Qualley has publicly addressed the reports. Representatives for both have also not issued any public statement. The photographs showing Antonoff wearing his wedding ring attracted attention following the separation reports. However, neither Antonoff nor Qualley has explained the significance of the ring, and any conclusions about its meaning would be speculative.

From Private Romance to Marriage

Antonoff and Qualley first sparked dating rumours in 2021 after they were photographed together during an ice cream outing in Brooklyn. The couple made their official red-carpet debut at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March 2022. Just two months later, Qualley was seen wearing a diamond ring at the Cannes Film Festival, leading to engagement speculation that was later confirmed.

They married in August 2023 on New Jersey's Long Beach Island in front of family, friends, and several well-known guests, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, and Zoë Kravitz. Although both have successful careers in entertainment, they largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. In a 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Qualley described Antonoff as the person she wanted to build her future with.

Why the Breakup Rumours Gained Momentum

Speculation surrounding the couple's relationship increased after Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations in New York City on 3 July without Qualley. Instead, he attended the event with his sister Rachel. Soon afterwards, people reported that the couple had separated. Fans also noticed changes to Qualley's Instagram profile, including archived photographs featuring Antonoff.

Neither event confirms the status of their relationship on its own. Until either Antonoff or Qualley comments publicly, the reports remain based on information published by media outlets and observations made by fans.

Jack Antonoff's Estimated Net Worth

Antonoff has spent more than a decade building one of the music industry's most successful careers as a songwriter, producer, and performer. Alongside leading Bleachers, he has produced albums for artists including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, St Vincent, and Sabrina Carpenter. His work has earned multiple Grammy Awards and established him as one of pop music's most sought-after producers.

Celebrity wealth estimate websites, including Celebrity Net Worth and similar industry estimate services, place Antonoff's fortune at approximately $60 million. These figures are estimates and have not been independently confirmed by Antonoff.

Margaret Qualley's Estimated Net Worth

Qualley has built a successful acting career across television, film and fashion. She received widespread acclaim for roles in Maid, The Substance, Sanctuary, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She has also appeared in advertising campaigns for several luxury fashion brands, adding to her income beyond acting.

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Celebrity wealth estimate websites generally place Qualley's net worth between $8 million and $10 million. As with Antonoff's finances, these figures are estimates rather than publicly confirmed financial disclosures.

Who Is Richer?

Based on widely reported industry estimates, Jack Antonoff has accumulated the larger fortune. His estimated net worth of around $60 million is significantly higher than Margaret Qualley's reported $8 million to $10 million. The difference largely reflects Antonoff's long career as a producer and songwriter, with royalties from hit records continuing to generate income alongside new projects. However, both estimates should be treated with caution, as neither Antonoff nor Qualley has publicly disclosed their personal wealth.

While interest in their finances has grown alongside the separation reports, the bigger question remains whether either will publicly address the rumours surrounding their marriage. Until then, much of the discussion continues to be driven by media reports rather than official confirmation.