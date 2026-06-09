Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have quietly ended their relationship after nearly three years together, with the split reportedly taking place several months ago, according to a source close to the situation.

The news brings an end to a romance that began on the set of the Wicked film adaptation and developed alongside intense public scrutiny due to both stars' rising Hollywood profiles. Despite the breakup, the pair are said to have parted on amicable terms and remain supportive of one another, with Grande now focused on her music career and global touring schedule.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Split Confirmed

The split between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater was reportedly not sudden, but rather the result of careful consideration over time. A source told People that the couple had already been separated for several months before the news became public. According to the insider, the decision was mutual and handled privately, with both parties prioritising respect and discretion throughout the process.

A source of People has reported that the separation is amicable, with the former couple remaining on friendly terms. Grande, 32, is said to be focused on her ongoing Eternal Sunshine tour, which began on 6 June, as well as her upcoming album 'Petal,' scheduled for release on 31 July. The Ariana Grande breakup news has drawn renewed attention to her personal life, though sources suggest she is 'doing great' as she continues with her professional commitments.

Relationship Timeline: From 'Wicked' Set to Public Romance

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were first linked in July 2023 after meeting during production of the Wicked film, in which Grande plays Glinda and Slater portrays Boq. Their relationship initially developed away from the public eye, before speculation grew throughout the film's production period.

By November 2024, the pair made their relationship Instagram official, confirming what had been widely reported in entertainment media. Over the following year, they appeared together at several promotional events linked to Wicked and its sequel Wicked: For Good. Despite demanding work schedules, sources at the time suggested the couple were 'making it work' and remained supportive of each other's careers.

In March, Grande publicly supported Slater's off-Broadway project Marcel on the Train, while Slater previously praised her performance in the Wicked sequel, calling it 'out of this world.' These moments contributed to the public perception of a close and supportive relationship, even as both maintained busy professional lives.

Slater later joined the cast of the Wicked film adaptation, starring as Boq, alongside Ariana Grande. The role introduced him to a wider international audience as the Wicked franchise became one of the most high-profile musical film productions in recent years.

Apart from acting, Slater has also worked as a writer and performer in off-Broadway productions, including co-creating and starring in Marcel on the Train.

Ariana Grande's Career Continues Amid Breakup

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Following the split, Ariana Grande remains heavily focused on her music and touring commitments. Her Eternal Sunshine tour marks a major live return, while her forthcoming album Petal is expected to be one of her most anticipated releases in recent years.

Industry sources suggest the singer has been fully engaged with her professional schedule, balancing recording, rehearsals and live performances. Despite ongoing interest in her personal life, Grande continues to maintain a strong presence in both music and entertainment, with her latest projects drawing significant global attention.