Reality television star Bethenny Frankel has officially confirmed her new relationship with Miami-based investment banker Shane Campbell, ending weeks of speculation after the reality star shared a romantic Instagram post showing the couple in a public display of affection. The announcement, made on 9 May, quickly drew attention online as Frankel accompanied the image with the caption, 'If a launch 🚀 is hard this is a diamond... 💎,' signalling what fans have described as a full 'hard launch' of her relationship.

The confirmation comes after Frankel's candid admissions in recent years about her hesitation to date following a series of high-profile breakups. Public curiosity around Campbell is growing given his relatively low profile in contrast to Frankel's previous relationships.

Who is Shane Campbell?

Shane Campbell, now at the centre of public interest following the relationship reveal, is a US-based investment banker with ties to Miami's financial sector. He works in investment banking and corporate finance, specialising in transactions and advisory roles. Campbell is also a former Princeton University hockey player, adding an athletic background to his professional profile.

Unlike Bethenny Frankel, Campbell has largely remained out of the public spotlight and was not previously known in entertainment or celebrity circles. His sudden emergence into public attention is directly linked to his relationship with the reality television personality, prompting widespread curiosity about his career and personal life.

Instagram 'Hard Launch' Confirms Relationship

The relationship was publicly confirmed when Bethenny Frankel posted a photograph showing the couple kissing on Instagram.

The image marked the first direct public confirmation of the romance, following weeks of speculation across social media and entertainment outlets.

The couple was first publicly linked in April 2026, when they were seen together at the Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach. Reports from the event suggested the pair appeared close throughout the evening, though neither commented publicly at the time.

Since then, Frankel has shared additional glimpses of the relationship on social media, including short clips showing the couple dancing at a bar in Miami and spending time together in casual settings. The posts have fuelled growing public interest in both the relationship and Shane Campbell's background.

Bethenny Frankel's History of Relationships and Dating Anxiety

Frankel's confirmation of her new relationship comes after a long and often public romantic history. She was previously engaged to Paul Bernon, with the engagement ending in 2024. She was also previously linked to businessman Tom Villante following the end of her engagement.

Earlier relationships include her marriage to Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares a daughter, Bryn Hoppy, and an earlier marriage to Peter Sussman, an entertainment industry executive.

In recent years, Frankel has openly discussed her hesitation around dating and emotional vulnerability in interviews and social media posts.

She has described struggling with re-entering the dating scene and becoming cautious when forming new connections, reflecting what she has characterised as ongoing emotional guardedness following past breakups.

Public Interest Grows Around New Relationship

The confirmation of Bethenny Frankel's relationship with Shane Campbell has generated significant public attention, following her openness about dating hesitation in recent interviews and social media posts.

The Instagram post announcing the relationship also sparked immediate engagement from fans and followers, with comments including 'I genuinely love seeing you happy I'm so happy for you ❤️,' 'I'm so hear for this. 🚀💎,' and 'You two roller skating together is all I need to see. This is so good.' One user also asked, 'Okay but who is this.'

Campbell's low public profile and background in finance have contributed to increased interest in the pairing, given the contrast with Frankel's previous high-profile relationships.

The Instagram post marking the relationship's 'hard launch' remains the first public confirmation of the couple's relationship.